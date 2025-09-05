Spar Nord Bank A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting

Company announcement no. 27
 

At Spar Nord Bank A/S's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Friday 5 September 2025, the shareholders:

  • Approved the Board of Directors' proposal for a revised Remuneration Policy. The Remuneration Policy had been updated following Nykredit's acquisition of Spar Nord Bank A/S.
  • Approved the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association. A resolution was passed to amend the Company's Articles of Association in accordance with the proposal set out in the Notice of 14 August 2025.

