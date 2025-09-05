3 Lucky Players Share $180,000 in the9bit’s August Fiesta Finale

Singapore, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- the9bit, an innovative gaming platform backed by The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY), has concluded its $1 Million August Fiesta campaign, awarding $180,000 in the grand finale airdrop to 3 winners. Running throughout August 2025, the event marked the platform’s global launch and celebrated its rapid growth, distributing $1 million in total prizes across three phases to reward active gamers and creators.







The campaign was designed to transform everyday gaming habits into rewarding opportunities. Phase 1 (August 1–15) distributed $100,000, Phase 2 (August 16–20) delivered $400,000, and the final Phase 3 (August 24–31) closed the event with $600,000. The finale featured a raffle system where winners were randomly selected from participants who completed simple missions such as daily check-ins, top-ups, and content sharing.





The three grand prize winners expressed their excitement:



鱼丸, 1st-place winner of $100,000:

"I’m still blown away. I’m on lots of big game platforms and I’ve always played games just for fun, but the9bit actually makes it feel like all those hours mean something. It’s crazy knowing I can just play, have fun, and then win life-changing money. It feels unreal even now."



Gallagher13, 2nd-place winner of $50,000:

“I thought this was just another of those crypto GameFi things at X at first, but turns out it’s so simple to set up, a few steps here and there and it's up! I only went in the9bit just because of games and somehow I won fifty grand! Thanks to the9bit!”





เจซัน, 3rd-place winner of $30,000:

“For me, it’s the people. Everyone I’ve met through the9bit Spaces has been so chill and supportive—it feels more than a mere game platform and more like a crew. Winning’s the prize is super awesome, sure, but the community vibe makes me want to stick around for the long run.”

This campaign underscores the9bit's rapid ascent, achieving nearly 2 million registered users in less than two months since launch. By blending familiar game purchases like Monster Hunter and Street Fighter from Capcom.

Looking ahead, the9bit plans to expand its game integrations, creator tools, and community-driven events to further strengthen its position as a hub for mobile gamers and creators worldwide.



For more information, visit the9bit.com



About The9bit

The9bit is a gaming platform blending traditional play with Web3 rewards, offering mobile top-ups, casual games, and community features. Backed by The9 Limited and strategic partners, it emphasizes accessibility for mobile gamers and creators, turning daily activities into valuable rewards.