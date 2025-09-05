Coincall Strengthens Market Liquidity through Strategic Partnerships and Successful Integration with Leading Global Liquidity Providers





PANAMA CITY, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coincall, recognized as the world's fastest-growing options exchange and a frontier in crypto derivatives, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with leading liquidity providers: Ampersan, DWF Labs, FalconX, Kronos Research. This collaboration has significantly elevated Coincall’s liquidity to a world-class level, strengthening market depth, spreads, ensuring stable 24/7 liquidity, and the breadth of derivative products, offering users with more competitive pricing and a seamless trading experience, while further cementing Coincall’s position as a leader in the global crypto derivatives market.

Fenni Kang, CSO of Coincall, stated:

"These strategic alliances mark a pivotal milestone for Coincall's liquidity ecosystem. With these world-class market makers onboard, we are not only improving trading efficiency, but also setting new benchmarks in stability, market depth, spreads, and the breadth of derivative products across the crypto derivatives market, further solidifying Coincall’s leading position in the global crypto derivatives market."

Liquidity Impact & Strategic Advantage

Through the expertise and advanced trading technology of liquidity providers, Coincall has significantly expanded market depth and provides robust cross-market liquidity. These partnerships have also enhanced Block Trading services, delivering customized execution solutions that reduce market impact, secure exclusive pricing, and ensure faster, more efficient trades.



“Options remain a nascent yet promising segment of the broader crypto trading ecosystem. We’re proud to support Coincall in their effort to make options products more accessible and intuitive for both retail and institutional participants. Their commitment to deepening liquidity and expanding product innovation is helping pave the way for a more mature and inclusive derivatives market,” said Daniel Ku, CEO of Ampersan

“We look forward to this collaboration with Coincall as both a strategic partner and a major market participant. We actively trade and create markets on the platform, and we see real potential in its growing derivatives ecosystem. This partnership aligns with our broader commitment to advancing efficient, accessible, and institutional-grade infrastructure across Web3,” said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs

Griffin Sears, Head of Derivatives at FalconX, commented: "FalconX is pleased to provide liquidity on Coincall’s options markets as part of our broader commitment to deepening the global crypto derivatives ecosystem. Options are a growing focus for our clients, and partnering with Coincall allows us to support market depth while fostering the healthy market structure institutions need."

“This collaboration with Coincall expands our commitment to delivering world-class liquidity globally. By combining our expertise with Coincall’s growing platform, we are setting new benchmarks for market depth, efficiency, and resilience across the crypto derivatives ecosystem,” said Hank Huang, CEO of Kronos Research.

The contributions of these elite market makers enable deeper order book liquidity across futures and options, aligning with Coincall's goals of improving capital efficiency and institutional reliability.

Underpinned by cutting-edge risk management systems, Coincall consistently maintains stable quotes and high-performance matching, even during volatile market conditions. Combined with global market maker support and seamless API integration, Coincall provides both institutional and professional trading teams with the flexibility required to deploy sophisticated strategies. From retail to institutional clients, Coincall continues to lead the evolution of crypto derivatives with comprehensive products and premium services.

Expanding Product Suite & Professional Tools

In line with its growth strategy, Coincall is simultaneously introducing a range of new products and advanced features to serve the diverse needs of its users. For retail traders and option enthusiasts, Events Options simplify trading through an intuitive, user-friendly interface. For professional traders, tools like Dynamic Delta Hedging (DDH) and the coming soon Smart Dealing solution enable precise risk management and enhanced execution efficiency.

Also, Coincall has also rolled out a new VIP Program, featuring optimized capital management and preferential fee structures. Designed to maximize capital efficiency, this initiative will definitely empower active traders to unlock greater value while ensuring idle assets are effectively utilized.

About Coincall

Coincall is one of the world’s fastest-growing dedicated crypto options exchanges, with top market makers providing Tier-1-level option liquidity, including option screen and Blocktrade RFQs, across vanilla options and structured products. This platform also offers delta-hedging liquidity through perpetuals, dated futures, and spot trading. Since its founding in 2022, the platform has quickly climbed into the Top 5 global crypto options exchanges by volume, reaching up to 10% market share during peak periods. It is also the world’s largest altcoin options exchange, offering options on major altcoins such as XRP, BNB, and DOGE, as well as trending tokens like TRUMP and WLFI. Coincall consistently lists options on emerging market hotspots at the earliest opportunity, meeting the hedging and trading needs of token holders.

At Coincall, safety meets innovation. The platform is designed for accessibility, capital efficiency, and user empowerment, Backed by industry veterans from leading fintech and crypto institutions. With 100% third-party custody via Fireblocks and Cobo safeguarding client assets, Coincall takes a compliance-first approach. The exchange is registered with FinCEN in the U.S. as a Money Services Business (MSB) and holds a Polish crypto registration license, meeting federal AML/BSA requirements.



With both “Pro” and “Lite” versions tailored for every skill level, Coincall delivers a seamless, secure, and professional trading experience for all.

Coincall. Evolved options. Safer trading.



