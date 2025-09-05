TCL Home Security Unveils World’s First 3D Biometric Retrofit Lock and AI-Advanced Solar Cameras at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL Home Security, a leading innovator in smart home solutions, today announced its newest lineup at IFA 2025, reaffirming its mission to make homes safer, smarter, and more connected. The showcase includes the TCL D2R Max Retrofit Smart Lock, the world’s first retrofit lock with multi-biometric authentication, and two AI-powered solar cameras—the TCL Cam D2 Pro and TCL Cam B2 Pro.





A New Global Benchmark in Home Access: The TCL D2R Max

The TCL D2R Max sets a new standard for retrofit smart locks by combining three biometric technologies—3D facial recognition, palm vein scanning, and fingerprint authentication—in a sleek, secure design.





Unmatched Biometric Security: 3D face recognition and palm vein scanning provide military-grade accuracy, preventing spoofing by photos or replicas.







Privacy First: All biometric data is encrypted and secured locally on the device to fully protect your privacy.



Effortless Convenience: A high-precision gyroscope locks the door automatically once closed.

Easy Retrofit: Fits most European locks, upgrading security in minutes without cylinder replacement.





Intelligent, All-Weather Outdoor Surveillance

TCL Cam D2 Pro – Premium Dual-Lens PTZ Protection





Dual 3K Lenses & 360° Coverage: Delivers ultra-clear 3K resolution with 8x hybrid zoom, capturing every angle and detail.

Advanced AI Detection: Identifies people, vehicles, pets, packages, and hazards with precision. Customizable AI events ensure only relevant alerts reach the user.

Color Night Vision & All-Day Power: 10,000mAh battery with solar charging and IP65 weather resistance ensures nonstop operation.





TCL Cam B2 Pro – Compact, Reliable Security





3K Clarity & Wide-Angle View : Covers more ground with a 132° field of view.

AI-Enhanced Alerts: Ideal for rural or large properties, detecting people, vehicles, animals, or wildfires.

Durable & Sustainable: 7800mAh battery with solar option; IP66 rated for harsh weather.





A Smarter, Safer Future

“With the launch of the D2R Max and our new camera lineup, TCL is redefining how families protect what matters most,” said Will, Marketing Manager at TCL Home Security.

Visitors can experience the full lineup at IFA 2025, Hall 21A, Messedamm, Berlin.

For more information, please visit:

TCL D2R Max Smart Lock: www.tclhomesecurity.com/d2rmax

TCL Cam D2 Pro: www.tclhomesecurity.com/camd2pro

TCL Cam B2 Pro: www.tclhomesecurity.com/camb2pro

Watch the official launch video: https://youtube.com/shorts/iUAi_f68W0I

Download the full press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KwAppRInXlKfnpqTs8NsoXB6jXhYDUTp?usp=sharing





