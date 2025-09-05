Solid State Cooling Markets and Technology Research Report 2026-2046 | Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling to Thermoelectric Advancements Set to Revolutionize Green Energy Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid State Cooling Materials and Systems Radiative, PDRC, Caloric, Thermoelectric, Multimode, Multipurpose, Other: Markets, Technology 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This unique report is the only comprehensive, up-to-date analysis of these opportunities for added value materials suppliers, product integrators and all in the value chain. It has 8 chapters, 11 SWOT appraisals, 33 forecast lines 2026-2046, 36 infograms and 472 pages. Essentially, for such a fast-moving subject, it has full coverage of the surge of advances through 2025, including the 97 most important research papers through 2025.

The period 2026-2046 will be marked by a surge in demand for cooling technology, reasons including global warming, AI datacenters, electric vehicles and zero-emission electricity production. Solid-state cooling will come center stage because it serves the trend to multifunctional smart materials and it tends to be more reliable, applicable and longer-lived, with potential for lowest cost at system level.

Unique report

The self-sufficient Executive Summary and Conclusions (43 pages) pulls it all together with 20 primary conclusions, the forecasts, new tables, pie charts, SWOT appraisals and graphics. The Introduction (31 pages) explains why the need for cooling becomes much larger and often different in nature, from 1kW microchips to 6G Communications.

Reinventing cooling - PDRC and caloric progress

Learn the problems with the dominant vapor compression cooling in our refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning. Understand reinventing air conditioning to be lower power, greener, more affordable. See how replacing the undesirable materials widely used and proposed for cooling is an opportunity for you but recognise that there is competition for solid state cooling - examples being given.

Chapter 3. "Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling (PDRC)" has 100 pages because it discusses the surge in research through 2025 targetting apparel, windows, solar panels and much more. Understand 40 important advances in 2024-5 and activities of ten companies. Chapter 4. (41 pages) gives the wider picture of radiative cooling including self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus, Anti-Stokes and advanced photonic solid-state cooling. Self-cooled high-power lasers are one Anti-Stokes prospect, possibly for emerging fusion power. Twenty-two wider advances in radiative cooling in 2025 are assessed here. There is a maturity curve of radiative cooling technologies in 2026.

Chapter 5. Caloric cooling by ferroic phase change takes 76 pages due to its importance. Although magnetocaloric forms have long had some commercialisation, the research and industrial interest through 2025 has turned to electrocaloric, and, to a lesser extent, elastocaloric options. This chapter also covers several other options with many comparisons. It concludes that the new focus is commercially appropriate. It explains why multi-mode and giant-caloric versions described here should also be tracked.

Metamaterial cooling now intensely researched

Chapter 6. "Enabling Technology: Metamaterial Cooling Materials and Devices" (54 pages) tracks the enormous recent progress in this aspect, which is largely a better way of serving cooling principles already described. Research is strong but commercialisation is, so far, modest. The basics are explained plus relevance to greenhouse, window, solar panel and personal cooling. Understand the manufacturing technologies, and popularity by formulation in 132 examples of latest thermal metamaterial research.

Thermoelectric cooling reinvented for different uses

Chapter 7 covers future thermoelectric cooling and thermoelectric harvesting as a user of and power provider for other solid-state cooling (53 pages). It explains how this old technology has now progressed to commercial neck coolers, with prospects of wide-area, flexible thermoelectrics and avoidance of toxigens and expensive materials and machining. It is a strong candidate for cooling the new 1kW chips and even researched for buildings. Secondarily, there is coverage of thermoelectric harvesting to power solid-state cooling. Indeed, thermoelectric cooling can be enhanced by other forms of solid-state cooling on its cold side. 20 recent advances in thermoelectric cooling and harvesting involving solid-state cooling are highlighted and 82 manufactures of Peltier cooling thermoelectric modules and products are listed.

Thermal conduction with new materials

The report then closes with Chapter 8 (57 pages) on the allied topics of thermal Interface Materials TIM and other thermal conducting materials and structures. Much of this concerns TIM materials, issues, advances and practicalities emerging plus thermally conducting solids in general with graphics, SWOT appraisals, comparison tables. Seven current TIM options are compared against nine parameters in one table and nine important TIM research advances in 2025 and 2024 are presented. See thermally conductive polymer advances in 2025, companies making thermally conductive additives and progress to more sophisticated thermal composites.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Reasons for the escalating need for cooling

1.4 The nature of solid-state cooling and why it is now a priority

1.5 Cooling toolkit and potential winners on current evidence

1.6 Twenty primary conclusions

1.7 Best reported and potential temperature drop by different solid-state technologies 2000-2046

1.8 Appraisal of Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling PDRC and allied radiative cooling technologies

1.9 Appraisal of the leading types of caloric cooling

1.10 SWOT appraisal of thermoelectric cooling with materials analysis

1.11 Solid state cooling roadmap by market and by technology 2026-2046

1.12 Market forecasts as tables and graphs 2026-2046

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 Need for cooling becomes much larger and often different in nature

2.3 Examples of radical changes in the requirements for cooling 2026-2046

2.4 How cooling technology will trend to smart materials 2026-2046

2.5 Reinventing air conditioning to be lower power, greener, more affordable

2.7 Undesirable materials widely used and proposed: this is an opportunity for you

2.8 Examples of competition for solid state cooling

3. Passive daytime radiative cooling (PDRC)

3.1 Overview

3.2 PDRC basics

3.3 Radiative cooling materials by structure and formulation with research analysis

3.4 Potential benefits and applications

3.5 Other important advances in 2025 and earlier

3.6 Companies commercialising PDRC

3.7 SWOT appraisal of Passive Daytime Radiative Cooling PDRC



4. Wider picture of radiative cooling including self-adaptive, switchable, tuned, Janus, Anti-Stokes and advanced photonic solid-state cooling

4.1 Overview of the bigger picture with SWOT

4.2 Twenty-two wider advances in radiative cooling in 2025

4.3 Maturity curve of radiative cooling technologies in 2026

4.4 Self-adaptive and switchable radiative cooling

4.4.1 Vanadium phase change for self-adaptive versions in recent research

4.4.2 Alternative using liquid crystal

4.5 Tuned radiative cooling using both sides: Janus emitter JET advances in 2024 through 2025 with SWOT

4.6 Anti-Stokes fluorescence cooling advances in 2024 through 2025 with SWOT appraisal

4.7 Advanced photonic cooling and prevention of heating

5. Caloric cooling by ferroic phase change

5.1 Structural and ferroic phase change cooling modes and materials

5.2 Solid-state phase-change cooling potentially competing with other forms in named applications

5.3 The physical principles adjoining caloric cooling

5.4 Operating principles for caloric cooling

5.5 Caloric compared to thermoelectric cooling and winning caloric technologies identified

5.6 Some proposals for work to advance the use of caloric cooling

5.7 Electrocaloric cooling

5.8 Magnetocaloric cooling with SWOT appraisal

5.9 Mechanocaloric cooling (elastocaloric, barocaloric, twistocaloric) cooling

5.10 Multicaloric cooling advances in 2025

6. Enabling technology: Metamaterial cooling materials and devices

6.1 Overview

6.2 The meta-atom, patterning and static to dynamic thermal transfer

6.3 Primary conclusions; market positioning

6.4 Primary conclusions: leading formulations, functionality and manufacturing technologies

6.5 Popularity by formulation in 132 examples of latest thermal metamaterial research

6.6 Other metamaterial cooling and allied research advances in 2025 and 2024

6.7 Additive manufacturing design, fabrication, property and application

7. Future thermoelectric cooling and thermoelectric harvesting as a user of and power provider for other solid-state cooling

7.1 Basics

7.2 Thermoelectric materials

7.3 Wide area and flexible thermoelectric cooling is a gap in the market for you to address

7.4 Radiation cooling of buildings: multifunctional with thermoelectric harvesting

7.5 The heat removal problem of TEC and TEG - evolving solutions

7.6 20 advances in thermoelectric cooling and harvesting involving cooling

7.7 Earlier advances

7.8 82 Manufactures of Peltier cooling thermoelectric modules and products

8. Thermal Interface Materials TIM and other thermal conducting materials and structures

8.1 Overview: thermal adhesives to thermally conductive concrete

8.2 Important considerations when solving thermal challenges with conductive materials

8.3 Thermal Interface Material TIM

8.4 Polymer choices: silicones or carbon-based

8.5 Thermally conductive polymer advances in 2025 and earlier

Companies Featured

Advanced Thermal Solutions

Applied Thermoelectric Solutions LLC

Acal BFI

Adcol Electronic

ADV Engineering

Alflex Technologies

Align Sourcing

Ambient Micro

AMS Technologies

Analog Devices

Analog Technologies

Asia Inno

Beijing Huimao Cooling Co., Ltd.

Bentek Systems

Bosch

BTS Europe

Carrir Group

Cidete Ingenieros SL

China Mobile

CUI Devices

Custom Thermoelectric Inc.

Crystal Ltd.

Daikin Industries

Danfoss

Delta Electronics

Ecogen

Elite Thermal Solutions

European Thermodynamics

Everredtronics Ltd.

Ferrotec Corporation

Gentherm Global Power

GREE

Green TEG AG

Guang Dong Fuxin Electronic

Haier

Hangzhou Aurin Cooling

Hebei IT

Hicooltec Electronic

Hisense HVAC

Hitachi

Hi-Z Technology, Inc

Huawei

Hui mao

Interm

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm

Kyocera

Laird Tech Inc.

II-VI Marlow

INB Thermoelectric

ISA Impex

Innoveco

Johnson Controls

KELK (Komatsu)

KKT Chiller

Laird

Lennox International

LG Electronics

Melcor

Merit Technology Group

Midea

Mitsubishi Electric

Newmark International

OTE International

Panasonic

P&N Tech

Perpetua Power

Phononic

Qinhuangdao Fulianjing

Quick Cool

Rheem

RMT LTD

Sheetak

S&PF Modul

Samsung

Solid State Cooling Systems

SmarTTEC

Taicang TE Cooler

TE Technology, Inc.

TEC Microsystems

TECA

TECTEG

TEG

TEGEOS

TEGPRO Thermoelectric Generator

Termo-Gen AB

Thermal Electronics

Thermalforce

Thermion Company

Thermix

Thermonamic Electronics

Thermotek

Trane

Tybang Electronics

UWE Electronic

Wakefield Thermal

Wavelength Electronics

Wellen Tech

WeTEC

Yamaha

Z-max

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42wx43

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.