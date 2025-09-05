Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 1 September 2025 regarding exercise of 125,000 vested incentive subscription rights under the Company's 2022 Subscription Rights Plan and the exercise of 280,000 vested incentive subscription rights under the Company's 2023 Subscription Rights Plan and the resulting issuance of a total of 405,000 new shares in the Company.

Further reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 2 September 2025, regarding the issuance of a total of 1,629,232 new shares in the Company resolved in connection with the Company's 2025 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

The share capital increase associated with the above has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 419,407,276.50 divided into 838,814,553 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery.

With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things.

The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise.

Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

