Philippines Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025 | Market to Grow by 17.5% to Reach $594.3 Million this Year, Driven by Hyper-Personalization, Sustainability, and Evolving Regulations

The loyalty market in Philippines is expected to grow by 17.5% on annual basis to reach US$594.3 million in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 19.2% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$505.8 million in 2024 to reach US$1.03 billion by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Philippines. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.





The loyalty program landscape in the Philippines is undergoing significant transformation, driven by digital innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and dynamic market conditions. Businesses are increasingly adopting digital-first approaches, with mobile apps, QR code-based rewards, and e-wallet integrations becoming central to loyalty offerings.

Coalition programs, where multiple brands collaborate on shared rewards systems, are also gaining traction, allowing customers to earn and redeem points across various categories. Meanwhile, hyper-personalization is emerging as a key differentiator as brands leverage data analytics to deliver targeted rewards and customized experiences. In addition, tier-based loyalty structures are being implemented across industries like travel and retail, while sustainability-focused programs engage environmentally conscious consumers by offering rewards for green actions.



These trends will intensify over the medium term as competition within the loyalty ecosystem grows. Businesses must continuously innovate to remain relevant, investing in technology and forming strategic partnerships to enhance customer engagement. Companies that fail to adapt risk losing market share to competitors better aligned with Filipino consumers' evolving preferences. As the market becomes increasingly complex and competitive, staying agile and delivering meaningful, value-driven loyalty experiences will be critical for long-term success.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Changes in the Philippines Loyalty Market



The loyalty market in the Philippines is highly competitive and fragmented, driven by a diverse mix of players ranging from conglomerates and fintech firms to e-commerce platforms. While the market is gradually consolidating through coalition programs, new entrants face significant challenges, including high consumer expectations, the cost of technology, and regulatory compliance. Recent regulatory changes, such as stricter data privacy enforcement, digital payment oversight, and taxation rules, are reshaping how loyalty programs operate in the country. Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to intensify, with digital transformation and coalition models becoming central to the market's evolution.



Competitive Intensity and Major Players

The loyalty market in the Philippines is highly competitive, featuring a mix of domestic giants, regional brands, and international players. Conglomerates like the SM Group dominate the retail loyalty landscape through their SM Advantage Card (SMAC), offering comprehensive rewards across their malls, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Similarly, Robinsons Retail Holdings operates Go Rewards, a coalition loyalty program covering various sectors, including supermarkets, hardware, and convenience stores. Other major players include Jollibee Foods Corporation's Happy Plus Card, primarily targeting quick-service restaurant customers, and Cebu Pacific's GetGo, which caters to frequent travelers.

In addition to sector-specific programs, fintech companies such as GCash and Maya have entered the loyalty market with innovative cashback and rewards mechanisms integrated into their digital payment platforms. E-commerce platforms like Lazada and Shopee also feature extensive loyalty ecosystems, including vouchers, discounts, and gamified rewards, further elevating competition. These digital players increasingly challenge traditional loyalty programs by offering seamless integration and convenience to tech-savvy Filipino consumers.

Market Structure: Fragmented but Moving Towards Consolidation



The loyalty market in the Philippines is divided, featuring various small to medium-sized loyalty programs that serve specific niches like retail, food and beverage, and travel. However, the emergence of coalition loyalty programs is driving a gradual shift toward consolidation. Initiatives such as Go Rewards and Happy Plus showcase how companies collaborate to build expansive ecosystems, allowing customers to accumulate and use points across various platforms.



Even with this trend, the market is still unevenly balanced, as a handful of leading companies possess a considerable market share. At the same time, fewer programs find it challenging to grow because of restricted resources and lack of exposure. For instance, independent restaurant loyalty programs often face challenges competing with the established networks of major fast-food chains like Jollibee or McDonald's.



Recent Regulatory Updates

The Philippine Data Privacy Act (DPA) has been enforced more strictly, with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) issuing stricter guidelines for handling customer data. Loyalty programs must now ensure transparency in data collection, secure storage, and explicit consent for data usage. Non-compliance has resulted in penalties for companies, pushing them to invest in secure data management systems.

In 2023, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) rolled out new digital wallets and payment platform guidelines, emphasizing rewards and loyalty programs. The new regulations emphasize transparency in communicating reward mechanics, redemption processes, and expiration policies. For example, companies like GCash and Maya have adjusted their loyalty terms to comply with these requirements, ensuring clearer disclosures to consumers.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) further clarified in 2023 the taxation of loyalty rewards, particularly non-cash incentives like discounts and free items. Businesses must now include these incentives in their tax filings, adding operational complexity. This has been particularly challenging for smaller programs that lack sophisticated accounting systems.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has also introduced measures to protect consumers in e-commerce transactions. These include mandating clear terms for promotional vouchers and loyalty rewards offered by platforms like Lazada and Shopee. These measures aim to ensure fair practices and build consumer trust in digital loyalty systems.

