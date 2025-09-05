NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. Appoints Mark Creaser to Advisory Board

Vancouver, B.C. , Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) a digital asset and fintech platform bridging traditional capital markets with Web3 infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Creaser, CEO of DSV Fund and a recognized leader in the Bittensor ecosystem, as an advisor.

Matthew Priebe, NextGen’s CEO, commented:

“Mark brings extensive expertise and network reach in the rapidly growing decentralized AI sector. His leadership at DSV Fund has made him a cornerstone of the Bittensor ecosystem. Having Mark join as an advisor strengthens our position as we scale our validator operations, subnet investments, and TAO-related strategies. His guidance will be invaluable as we build NextGen into a leading public vehicle for exposure to Web3 infrastructure and decentralized AI.”

About Mark Creaser

Mark Creaser is the CEO of DSV Fund, a regulated hedge fund specializing in Bittensor. Under his leadership, DSV has executed a targeted OTC strategy, securing high-value subnet positions and forging partnerships with founders responsible for a significant share of network emissions.



Mark is known for bringing clarity to complex deals, balancing risk and upside, and fostering long-term growth by spotting high-potential teams early and helping them scale. With deep credibility among both investors and subnet founders, he is one of the few with direct, negotiated access to Bittensor’s most valuable subnets—positions often unavailable on the open market.



Prior to DSV, Mark scaled, led, and advised companies across multiple sectors, including serving as Managing Director of a national marketing and franchising business and founding a business growth agency. He holds a BA in Economics and Government from the University of Manchester.

In connection with Mr. Creaser’s appointment, the Company has granted him 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of five years, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The options will begin vesting four months from the date of grant, in equal quarterly installments over a 12-month period, so long as Mr. Creaser continues to provide services as an advisor to the Company.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital asset company that provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, regulatory compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections.com, an e-commerce platform and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called Cloud AI hosting.

