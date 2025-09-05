Blocksize Exposes Hidden Custodial Staking Risks, Calls for Transparency and Governance to Secure Solana’s Future

Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blocksize, a German-based DeFi infrastructure provider, is calling attention to the hidden fees of custodial staking platforms, which quietly erode yields, undermine governance, and place long-term downward pressure on Solana’s price

.

For many family offices and institutional investors, staking is marketed as a simple, “risk-free yield” play. Native Solana staking typically earns 8.25–10%, yet most custodial platforms return significantly less. The difference is pocketed and immediately sold for USD on the open market — a 24/7 sell volume that preassures SOL’s price..

But yield erosion is only part of the story. Custodial platforms also consolidate network governance power. Delegators who stake via e.g. exchanges unknowingly transfer their voting rights. In 2024, Solana’s Proposal 228, which aimed to reduce inflation to 0% (a major price-supporting change), fell short of the required two-thirds supermajority, receiving only around 61% approval. While multiple factors influenced the outcome, concerns remain that exchange-controlled votes may have contributed to the shortfall. In other words, delegators who stake through custodians and or exchanges risk seeing their governance power used in ways that may not align with their own long-term interests.

“Family offices expect staking to earn predictable yield on their token position,” said Christian Labetzsch, Co-Founder of Blocksize. “But the reality is, e.g. exchanges can quietly eat into returns and use governance power against delegators’ long-term interests. That’s why transparency, non-custodial control, high validator performance and regulated operations are important for delegators..”

The Transparency Gap in Staking

While APY remains the marketing hook, performance alone is no longer a differentiator. Professional investors are increasingly concerned about:

Hidden yield loss through custodial fees and reward selling.





Slashing and operational risks from anonymous or opaque validators.





Governance capture that suppresses ecosystem-positive upgrades.





Inflation and volatility eroding real returns.





Unknown offshore wallet operators with no accountability (“Not your keys, not your coins”).





Blocksize addresses these issues with non-custodial, institutional-grade staking that restores control to delegators. Unlike anonymous offshore validators, Blocksize puts a name to its wallet addresses and operates under German law, making it transparent and accountable. Users retain their governance rights, gain visibility into validator performance, and support ecosystem-aligned operators.

Institutional Standards for DeFi

Blocksize operates infrastructure within Germany’s strict frameworks, delivering staking solutions built to bank-level standards while remaining open to non-bank clients. Services include:

Customizable staking fees and SLAs for family offices and businesses.





Geo-redundant, 24/7 monitored infrastructure with automated failover.





Real-time transparency, with validator performance, governance activity, and node status published openly.





So far, Blocksize has supported 10+ protocols, 5 million on-chain transactions, and provides reliable on-chain market data over 9,000 pairs to support a permissionless and fair DeFi ecosystem.

About Blocksize

Blocksize is a Frankfurt-based DeFi infrastructure provider specializing in non-custodial staking, oracle data, and validator operations. With over seven years of experience and a proven compliance framework, Blocksize combines technical reliability with regulatory accountability. The company actively stakes its own funds, participates in protocol governance, and contributes open-source tools to support the broader blockchain ecosystem — making DeFi bankable.

