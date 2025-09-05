Firefly Neuroscience Partners with HealingMaps to Offer Cognitive Electrophysiology Analytics to Over 2,500 Ketamine, Psilocybin, and TMS Clinics Across North America

KENMORE, N.Y. and MIAMI, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (“Firefly”) (NASDAQ: AIFF), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions that improve brain health outcomes for patients with neurological and mental disorders, today announced a new partnership with HealingMaps, the leading directory for ketamine, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) clinics, and Advanced Behavioral Strategies (ABS).

The collaboration comes on the heels of HealingMaps and Capstone Management Group announcing their official launch of the Healing Health Alliance*, the first-of-its-kind Group Purchasing Organization (“GPO”) dedicated to supporting ketamine clinics, psilocybin retreats, TMS clinics, and more. It will provide HealingMaps’ large and growing provider network with one-stop purchasing and preferred pricing for Firefly’s EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared brain health analytics platform.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Care

Today, most neurological and mental health clinics rely on patient-reported questionnaires or subjective assessments to guide treatment and measure success. Firefly’s platform replaces this with a simple, non-invasive EEG assessment that uses AI to analyze brain activity across multiple regions, comparing patient data against Firefly’s proprietary database - the world’s largest known normative EEG/ERP data repository.

Key Benefits for Clinics

Objective, FDA-Cleared Analytics : Standardized brain health insights that complement ketamine, psilocybin, and TMS treatment models.

: Standardized brain health insights that complement ketamine, psilocybin, and TMS treatment models. Demonstrated Outcomes : Providers can show patients measurable brain health changes correlated to treatment.

: Providers can show patients measurable brain health changes correlated to treatment. Improved Patient Confidence: Objective data builds trust, enhances transparency, and supports long-term care engagement.



“Firefly’s mission is to harness the power of AI and EEG to transform brain health,” said Greg Lipschitz, Chief Executive Officer of Firefly Neuroscience. “By partnering with HealingMaps, we are significantly expanding access to our FDA-cleared brain analytics platform, empowering ketamine, psilocybin, and TMS clinics to strengthen care, prove outcomes, and grow sustainable new revenue streams.”

Cory Jones, Co-Founder of HealingMaps, added, “HealingMaps exists to connect patients with trusted, innovative providers. Partnering with Firefly means our provider network can now access unique, objective brain health analytics that provide evidence-based outcome analyses and potential new revenue opportunities, while giving patients greater confidence in their care.”

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly (NASDAQ: AIFF) is an Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) company developing innovative solutions designed to provide clinicians and researchers with unparalleled insights into brain function. Firefly’s proprietary database currently consists of over 180,000 EEG/ERP brain scans, making it the world’s largest known standardized EEG/ERP repository. Firefly’s EEG-based, AI-driven, and FDA-510(k)-cleared brain analytics technology has the potential to revolutionize diagnostic and treatment monitoring methods for conditions such as depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and ADHD.

About HealingMaps

HealingMaps is the leading global directory for finding trusted clinics and practitioners offering psychedelic-assisted therapy, ketamine treatments, TMS, and mental wellness solutions. By connecting individuals with qualified providers, HealingMaps helps make innovative therapies more accessible while empowering clinics with tools, partnerships, and resources to thrive.

