FST Corp. to Present at the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BOULDER, CO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FST Corp. (Nasdaq: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that it will participate in the 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8th through September 10th, 2025.

Sebastian Tadla, Chief Financial Officer, and Kathee Lin, Head of Investor Relations of FST Corp., will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Event Details:

Conference: 27 th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

27 Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: September 8 th – 10 th , 2025

September 8 – 10 , 2025 Company Presentation: Monday, September 8 th , 2025, at 2:30-3:00 PM

Monday, September 8 , 2025, at 2:30-3:00 PM Location: Winslow Room, 5th Floor

To attend the Company’s Virtual Presentation Webcast, please register here. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the FST Corp. management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or email meetings@hcwco.com.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company’s KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST’s equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company’s product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company’s growth strategies currently position it for expansion into the PRC and other under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company’s current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

Company Contact:

FST Corp.

1801 13th Street, Suite 306,

Boulder, CO 80302

Office: 303-444-2226

Email: investorrelations@fstshafts.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

