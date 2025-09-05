Midea Refrigerators Master Home with MASTER Series Launch at IFA

BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Midea, we're committed to constantly innovating, elevating the performance of home appliances that enhance our everyday lives to be more efficient, effective and simply better. Therefore, we’re proud to showcase the latest in our lineup of home refrigerators across four product series here at IFA, with models featuring cutting-edge technologies including AI-powered cooling optimization and food expiration tracking, innovative efficiency improvements and more.

Four of Midea’s home refrigeration product lines will be available at IFA:

CHILL MASTER Series

The CHILL MASTER Series introduces the industry’s first hands-free ice-and-water dispenser, redefining everyday convenience with effortless refreshment and smart design. Featuring OneTouch AutoFill™ technology, it dispenses ice water automatically with precise, spill-free filling for containers up to 25.4 cm tall.

Its 4-in-1 dispenser offers cube ice, crushed ice, chilled water, or an exclusive ice-and-water mix customized in one step. Designed for modern lifestyles, CHILL MASTER combines the retractable Infinite Shelf and compact SlimFoam™ insulation to maximize space without bulk. With powerful cooling performance, it seamlessly blends innovation, freshness and style for extraordinary living.

INSTA-FIT MASTER Series

Highlighting easy installation and AI-powered functions, Midea’s INSTA-FIT MASTER Series transforms the fridge into a connected smart home hub for healthy, sustainable living.

Features like AI ECOMASTER adjust cooling tasks based on usage patterns for up to a 20% energy savings, cutting power consumption and energy bills to reduce household costs. AI Soundless to smartly reduce noise when someone approaches. AI Prepmaster intelligently identifies and tracks food items to remind you about expiration dates and possible recipes, with both on-device and app-based integrations, and features like V-tech soft-freeze and IPL Purify keep your food fresher longer.

SPACE MASTER Series

By maximizing usable space together with sleek and elegant design, Midea’s SPACE MASTER Series brings customers more storage space without more footprint.

Powered by MegaMax Technology, SPACE MASTER Series delivers 443 liters of capacity—triple that of conventional models—within standard dimensions. It includes a 130-liter freezer, a 47% larger MAXX FRESH BOX, and flexible Infinite Shelf and Door Bin systems for oversized items. With sleek European design and smart features like app control, frost-free operation, multi-zone cooling, air purification, and advanced lighting, it’s as intelligent as it is spacious.

SMART MASTER Refrigerator(s)

The A-Class SMART MASTER built-in refrigerator redefines food storage with increased capacity, intelligent nutrition management, camera-augmented AI features, and customizable luxury aesthetics to deliver a truly premium home appliance experience.

The Midea booth is located at Hall 5.1-101a & Hall 6.1-101a, Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturing companies, a 2025 Fortune Global 500 company. In 2025, Midea streamlined its core units into six high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Industrial Technology, Building Technology, Robotics and Automation, Midea Medical and Smart Logistics.

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to “make yourself at home”.

Midea Group’s globally 63 production centers and around 190,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of $57.5 billion in 2024. Its 38 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 90,000 authorized patents to-date.

https://www.midea.com/global/refrigerators

www.midea.com

https://www.midea.com/de/kuehlen-gefrieren

Media contact:

Yiming Zhan

Email: yiming@museperse.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e58af9de-5d05-4695-bdd3-ac47baef7f94