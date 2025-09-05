Abacus Global Management Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences in September 2025.

The Company will attend the B. Riley Securities 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference on September 10, 2025, at the Sofitel New York in New York City. Chief Operating Officer Elena Plesco and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Robert Phillips will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The Company will also participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on September 17–18, 2025. Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson will deliver a formal investor presentation at 1:45p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 18, 2025, which can be viewed here, and will be accompanied by Managing Director of Investor Relations David Jackson and Robert Phillips for one-on-one investor meetings.

A replay of the Sidoti presentation webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website following the event.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Abacus management, please contact your B. Riley or Sidoti conference representative, or email Investor Relations at ir@abacusgm.com.

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit abacusgm.com.

Contacts :

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Global Management Public Relations

press@abacusgm.com