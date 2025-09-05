GCL and Harmony Capital Sign Non-Binding Term Sheet to Launch Up to RMB150 Million Game and Cultural Industry Fund

SINGAPORE, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced the signing of a non-binding term sheet with Heling Tongxing (Xi’an) Private Fund Management Co., Ltd. (“Harmony Capital”) for the joint establishment of the GCL Game and Cultural Industry Fund.

The term sheet reflects parties’ shared intention to establish the fund and sets out certain principal commercial terms to be confirmed by the parties and formalized in a definitive limited partnership agreement. With a total budget ranging from RMB100 million to RMB150 million, the proposed fund will focus on strategic investments in China’s rapidly evolving game development and publishing sectors.

"Our strategy is to drive growth by making direct equity investments in projects that promote creative and cultural content,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “It is intended that over 70% of the capital of this proposed fund will be dedicated to game development and publishing, reflecting our deep commitment to the core of interactive entertainment. We also plan to allocate resources to film and television adaptations of game IPs, broader cultural and creative ventures, and select pre-IPO opportunities. Once launched, this fund will represent a strategic step forward in nurturing long-term value across the games and entertainment sectors in China."

The GCL Game and Cultural Industry Fund is expected to operate over a seven-year term, including a four-year investment period followed by a three-year exit period, with possible extensions subject to unanimous partners’ approval.

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs and streaming platforms.

Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com

About Harmony Capital

Harmony Capital is a private equity fund manager dedicated to creating long-term value through strategic investment and deep industry expertise. With offices in Beijing, Xi’an, and the British Virgin Islands, the firm manages over 8 billion CNY in assets across high-growth sectors including advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and new energy.

Founded in 2019, Harmony Capital partners with global institutions and offers services spanning wealth management, enterprise financing, IPO consulting, and industrial development—empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic global landscape.

