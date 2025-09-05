American Battery Technology Company Appoints Energy Sector Financial Executive Lavanya Balakrishnan to Board of Directors

Reno, Nev., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company commercializing both its primary battery mineral manufacturing and lithium-ion battery recycling facilities, today announced that seasoned energy sector financial executive Lavanya Balakrishnan will join the American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) Board of Directors effective September 16, 2025.

With over 20 years of deep expertise specifically within the energy sector spanning corporate finance, strategic and financing advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and credit risk management, Balakrishnan is renowned for her ability to guide complex transactions and deliver strategic leadership in dynamic, rapidly evolving markets.

“We are at a critical moment globally where the successful buildout of industrial facilities and refineries is just as dependent upon ensuring access to sufficient power generation and electrical infrastructure as it is upon the technical performance of the refineries themselves,” stated American Battery Technology Company CEO and Director Ryan Melsert.

Melsert continued, “Lavanya’s outstanding expertise within the power generation and energy sectors make her an ideal addition to our Board, and after a thorough selection process, we are confident that her deep knowledge of financial markets, capital strategy, along with her proven track record in strategic execution will help drive our long-term vision as we advance our commercial initiatives and expand our operations.”

Balakrishnan currently serves as Vice President of Credit at Constellation Energy, the nation’s largest producer of reliable, emissions-free energy. In this capacity, she oversees both wholesale and retail credit functions and is responsible for developing and executing credit strategies across the enterprise. Balakrishnan ensures alignment with Constellation’s balance sheet priorities, risk management frameworks, and long-term business objectives, while contributing to strategic direction as a core member of the company's finance leadership team.

Prior to her role at Constellation, Balakrishnan spent 17 years at Morgan Stanley, where she was Managing Director in the Global Power, Utilities, and Renewables Group. During her tenure, she advised U.S. and Canadian power and utility companies, as well as leading renewable energy developers in wind, solar, and battery storage, on matters ranging from M&A and strategic advisory to complex financings, IPOs, equity and debt issuances, and shareholder activism and defense. Notably, Balakrishnan originated and executed industry-defining transactions and provided strategic counsel on capital structure, investor communications, and sustainability. She also spearheaded Morgan Stanley’s client engagement in energy transition and sustainability, positioning the firm at the forefront of emerging trends in the sector.

Balakrishnan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Smith College, where she graduated cum laude and was recognized as a First Group Scholar. She earned her Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Her appointment strengthens the board's expertise in energy finance and strategic advisory capabilities as the company continues to navigate the evolving energy landscape.

“I’m greatly looking forward to joining the ABTC team at such an exciting time in this rapidly growing domestic battery critical minerals industry,” stated incoming board member Lavanya Balakrishnan. “There are a plethora of strategic partnership and scale-up opportunities in front of ABTC, and I’m excited to bring my experiences in the energy sector financial markets to help bring these opportunities to fruition and support the company’s growth forward.”

Sherif Marakby, who was first appointed to the ABTC Board in March 2022, will be stepping down from his role effective September 15, 2025. Markaby’s resignation is aligned with the ABTC Board of Director’s succession plan for independent directors.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Sherif for his remarkable contributions and steadfast guidance throughout his tenure with us. Over the past two years, his expertise and support have played a pivotal role in driving us toward the commercial scale operations we have achieved today," stated Melsert.

ABTC Board Chairman Rick Fezell stated, “On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Lavanya to the team and express my profound appreciation to Sherif for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions over the past two years.”

