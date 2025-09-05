NeoVolta to Debut New NV16kW AC Hybrid Inverter with 24kW PV Input at RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced will unveil its newest innovation—the NV16kW AC hybrid inverter—at the RE+ 2025 clean energy trade show in Las Vegas. The product launch will take place at Booth V12313, where attendees can get an exclusive first look and participate in the official pre-sale kickoff. General availability begins November 2025.

The NV16kW AC represents the next generation of whole-home power solutions, combining installer-requested features with unparalleled capacity and flexibility. It builds on the proven capabilities of the NV7600, offering generator input, compatibility with existing solar, and true hybrid performance—both AC and DC coupling. The system supports on-grid and off-grid configurations and is rated for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Key features of the NV16kW AC hybrid inverter follow:

24kW PV input and 16kW AC input capacity

200A pass-through for true whole-home backup

Generator-ready and solar retrofit compatible

Indoor or outdoor rated

Hybrid functionality: AC/DC coupling and off-grid capable

UL1741, IEEE 1547 certified. UL9540, UL9540A, and CEC certified this year

The NV16kW AC is designed to pair seamlessly with NeoVolta’s NV+ 10.2kWh stackable battery, enabling scalable storage capacity for higher energy demands.

“Together, they form the most powerful single-manufacturer inverter-and-battery bundle in the market—delivering unmatched performance, simplicity, and support,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “This product launch reflects NeoVolta’s commitment to solving real-world installer challenges—not marketing hype. We believe the NV16kW combines power, flexibility, and simplicity in a way no one else in the market does. It’s a game-changer for whole-home backup and energy independence.”

NeoVolta will begin accepting pre-orders for the NV16kW at RE+ 2025, with full national availability starting November 2025.

For more information or to schedule a booth meeting, visit www.neovolta.com.

