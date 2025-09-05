Cellectar Biosciences to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Medical Meetings and Industry Conferences in September

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Jarrod Longcor, chief operating officer at Cellectar Biosciences, will participate in panel discussions and present at multiple medical meetings and industry conferences in September.

Details are as follows:

ADC and Novel Conjugates Partnering and Investment Summit

Title: ADCs x Radioligands: The Use of One Technology to Advance the Other Date/Time: September 9, 2025, 9:30 AM ET



BioProcess International

Title: ADCs and Beyond in Radiopharmaceuticals Date/Time: September 15, 2025, 11:30 AM ET



Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals (TRP) Supply Chain and Manufacturing

Title: Addressing Barriers in Supply Chains to Ensure Reliable Isotope Access & Consistent Patient Delivery Date/Time: September 24, 2025, 9:30 AM ET Title: Addressing Facility Downtime & Regulatory Delays by Designing Robust Infrastructure Strategy to Accelerate Safe, Scalable Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Date/Time: September 24, 2025, 12:10 PM ET Title: Impact of Isotope Half-Life: Long-vs. Short-Lived Radiotherapeutics and Differences in Manufacturing, Quality & Distribution to Clinic Date/Time: September 24, 2025, 1:30 PM ET



American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference in Cancer Research: Discovery and Innovation in Pediatric Cancer – From Biology to Breakthrough Therapies

Title: Precision Radiotherapy for Incurable Brain Tumors: Phase 1b Dose & Regimen Optimization Study of Iopofosine I 131 in Inoperable Relapsed or Refractory Pediatric High-Grade Glioma, Interim Data Assessment Session: Plenary Session 3: From Targets to Trials: Rethinking How We Design Child-First Medicine Date/Time: September 26, 2025, 2:50 PM ET



American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference in Cancer Research: Advances in Pancreatic Cancer Research – Emerging Science Driving Transformative Solutions

Title: Targeting Lipid Rafts in Hypoxic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma: Preclinical Evaluation of [225Ac]CLR 121225, a Novel Actinium-Based Radio-Conjugate Date/Time: September 30, 2025, 6:00 – 9:00 PM ET



About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of cancer, independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC) delivery platform to develop the next-generation of cancer cell-targeting treatments, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects.

The company’s product pipeline includes its lead assets: iopofosine I 131, a PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope); CLR 121225, an actinium-225 based program being targeted to several solid tumors with significant unmet need, such as pancreatic cancer; and CLR 121125, an iodine-125 Auger-emitting program targeted in other solid tumors, such as triple negative breast, lung and colorectal, as well as proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets.

In addition, iopofosine I 131 has been studied in Phase 2b trials for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) and central nervous system (CNS) lymphoma, and the CLOVER-2 Phase 1b study, targeting pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas, for which Cellectar is eligible to receive a Pediatric Review Voucher from the FDA upon approval. The FDA has also granted iopofosine I 131 six Orphan Drug, four Rare Pediatric Drug and two Fast Track Designations for various cancer indications.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

