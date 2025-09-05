Axis Wake Launches the All-New 2026 Axis A200: Compact Performance, Big Attitude

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Wake today announced the release of the all-new 2026 Axis A200, a 20-foot towboat engineered to deliver pro-level wakes and waves in a more agile, accessible package. Designed for riders who want high-performance features, intuitive simplicity, and bold Axis style at an attainable value, the A200 is the ultimate small but mighty addition to the Axis lineup.

Measuring 20 feet in length, the A200 is compact yet powerful, bringing advanced wake-and-wave shaping technology, versatile seating, and premium design touches into a streamlined platform. Its nimble size makes it perfect for size-restricted lakes, easily towable with smaller vehicles, and convenient to store in a standard garage—without compromising performance on the water. With its efficient running surface and spacious layout, the A200 is ideal for families, crews, and riders who want maximum fun without unnecessary complexity.

“This boat is all about giving riders the same world-class wakes and waves Axis is known for, but in a size that’s easier to handle, trailer, and store,” said Bec Gange, Axis Pro Team athlete. “Whether you’re just getting started or training for the next big event, the A200 delivers pro-level performance in a fun, user-friendly way.”

Key highlights of the 2026 Axis A200 include:

20-foot compact design that balances performance with ease of ownership

Axis Wake™ technology suite, including Wake Plus Hull™, Surf Gate®, and Power Wedge® III for scalable wakes and waves

Reconfigurable cockpit seating to adapt between social lounging and sport-focused layouts

Upgraded helm with Axis surf and wake presets, intuitive one-touch controls, and improved driver ergonomics

Premium interior touches, including hinged storage, updated panel styling, and enhanced audio integration

Fuel-efficient running surface for confident handling and extended time on the water



The A200 builds on Axis Wake’s proven formula of simplicity, style, and performance providing riders with everything they need to maximize time on the water.

“Axis customers have always expected performance without compromise, and the A200 is the purest expression of that promise,” said Rachael Green, SVP of Operations and Engineering at Malibu Boats, Inc. “By delivering advanced wake technology, a more nimble footprint, and manufacturing efficiency, the A200 strategically broadens our portfolio and strengthens Axis’ position in one of the fastest-growing market segments.”

The 2026 Axis A200 is available now at Axis Wake dealers nationwide. For more information, visit www.axiswake.com.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’–40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A preeminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and watersports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

