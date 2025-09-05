Global Times: V-Day commemorations ignite strong patriotism among residents with meticulous arrangements

Beijing, China, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wednesday was a big day for all Chinese as the commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War were held in Beijing.



Towering structures shaped like the Great Wall stood in Tian'anmen Square, symbolizing the Chinese nation's courage and solidarity in resisting foreign aggression. The viewing platform for invited guests in the square was shaped like the Chinese character zhong (众), symbolizing the concept of "many people." A red carpet extending along the central axis led southward to the year-sign platform 1945-2025 - shaped like a steel Great Wall - and then extended to the Monument to the People's Heroes, forming a solemn thread that carried historical memory and national spirit.

The year-sign platform, the viewing stand, and floral decorations primarily featured gold, red and green as the main color scheme, which harmoniously blended with the architectural style and overall environment surrounding Tian'anmen Square, highlighting the solemnity and grandeur of the commemorative ceremony. They also vividly showcased the national spirit centered on patriotism and the great glory of the victory in the War of Resistance.



Before the massive military parade started, many audience members placed their invitation cards on the green plants in the square and took photos against the backdrop of the year-sign platform to capture this meaningful moment.



Then a choir of 3,000 college students started to sing four emotionally resonant songs to warm up for the commemorative activities.

The four songs were "On the Songhua River," "On the Taihang Mountain," "Defend the Yellow River," and "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China."



"Although this segment lasted only 8 minutes, the process of selecting the songs took immense effort," said Xiao Xiangrong, deputy head of the team in charge of this section and vice president of the Beijing Dance Academy. He, in collaboration with his team, deliberated to choose the final tracks, keeping in consideration multiple dimensions such as political, artistic, temporal, historical, and geographical connotations.

The first song, "On the Songhua River," represents the starting point of the War against Japanese Aggression. In 1931, when Japan invaded Northeast China, the Communist Party of China (CPC) was the first to issue a declaration against the Japanese invaders.



The second piece, "On the Taihang Mountain," underscores the CPC's pivotal role in the resistance. It embodies the resolve to "make the enemy perish wherever they attack," a defining spirit of the Chinese people's fight.



The third song, "Defend the Yellow River," unleashes a thunderous roar of national unity against the invaders. "Young people today, just like those 80 years ago, share the unyielding resolve to defend the Yellow River, protect northern China, and safeguard all of China," Xiao said.



The final track, "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China," is hailed as the "Song of Truth." "It highlights the CPC's pivotal role throughout the 14-year epic resistance war," said Xiao.

Accompanying the chorus was the joint military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), the largest of its kind in any military parade since the founding of the People's Republic of China.



The band consists of more than 1,000 members, including ones from the military band of the PLA Guard of Honor and outstanding military music performers from other troops, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency.



The formation of the band highlights the theme of the War Against Japanese Aggression. The 14 rows of the band symbolize the 14 years of the war, whereas the 80 salute buglers in the front signify the 80th anniversary of the war's victory.

The commemorative event on Wednesday morning concluded with the release of 80,000 doves of peace and 80,000 balloons into the sky over Tian'anmen Square. In previous years, doves and balloons were released simultaneously at the end of the event. This year, however, the release of the doves was presented as a standalone item. "This move embodies our responsibility to uphold peace," Xiao noted.



All 80,000 doves collected for this commemorative event came from pigeon fanciers in 10 districts of Beijing. After the event, some pigeon owners posted photos of their pigeons coming home on social media.



The released balloons came in six colors: red, orange, yellow, green, dark blue, and light blue. Shi Fenghua, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, noted that all balloons released during the event were teardrop-shaped and fully biodegradable. When these six colors converged in the sky, they formed a brilliant, spherical canopy effect, creating a flawless and visually stunning display.





Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.