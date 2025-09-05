India 5G Satellite Communication Market Dynamics Report 2025-2030 | GSAT-20, GSAT-7A, and NavIC Integration Drive High-Speed, Secure Communications for Agri, Maritime, Logistics, and Disaster Response

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Satellite Communication Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's 5G satellite communication market is set to experience significant expansion between 2025 and 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity, government policy support, and growing enterprise adoption across industries.

The market is poised for a transformative phase, with opportunities emerging in sectors such as defense, remote connectivity, disaster management, and IoT applications. As India accelerates its space and telecom infrastructure, companies that leverage advanced satellite technologies and collaborate with regulatory bodies will be well-positioned to thrive in this evolving and competitive landscape.

Market Insights

The 5G satellite communication market in India is experiencing strong momentum, fuelled by its potential to bridge connectivity gaps in rural regions, improve disaster response, and support vital sectors such as defense, agriculture, and maritime operations. Cutting-edge satellites like GSAT-20 and GSAT-7A are enabling high-speed, secure communications for both civilian and military use. Integration with navigation systems like NavIC is enhancing fleet management and logistics. Backed by growing government support and rapid technological progress, 5G satellite networks are on track to transform India's digital infrastructure across a wide range of applications.

Market Trends

The Indian 5G satellite communication market is witnessing transformative trends that enhance connectivity, support digital expansion, and drive technological advancements. The adoption of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites is gaining traction due to their low latency and high-speed data transmission capabilities, with India fostering domestic satellite constellations to reduce foreign reliance. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are accelerating innovation, as seen in ISRO's collaborations with Agnikul Cosmos and Skyroot Aerospace, while companies like L&T invest in satellite and launch vehicle manufacturing.



Satellite-based internet services are addressing rural connectivity gaps, with initiatives like Digital India and the entry of Starlink strengthening last-mile coverage. Advances in satellite miniaturization, driven by private firms like Pixxel, are enabling cost-effective, scalable satellite constellations. Additionally, India is making significant investments in satellite ground infrastructure, with projects such as the PSLV Integration Facility in Sriharikota enhancing mission readiness.

The rise of satellite-based IoT and M2M communication is further revolutionizing industries, allowing real-time monitoring and data collection in remote areas. These developments position India as a major player in the global satellite communication landscape, fostering self-reliance and economic growth in the space sector.

Growth Opportunities

Advancements in satellite communication are unlocking new opportunities across defense, disaster management, IoT, autonomous systems, and cloud services.

Secure and encrypted 5G satellite networks are enhancing military operations, providing real-time surveillance, and strengthening national security.

In disaster-prone regions, satellite connectivity ensures uninterrupted emergency response and efficient resource distribution.

The integration of satellite-enabled IoT is transforming agriculture, logistics, and urban management, facilitating precision farming and real-time fleet tracking.

Autonomous vehicles and drones' benefit from satellite-powered connectivity, ensuring reliable navigation and operations in remote areas.

Additionally, space-based edge computing is driving innovations in cloud services, enabling low-latency data processing for industries like finance, healthcare, and energy.

The growing demand for in-flight and maritime connectivity is fuelling investments in satellite-based broadband, offering seamless internet access for travellers and commercial operators.

Government policies supporting private sector participation and investment in satellite technology further accelerate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. 5G Satellite Communication Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 6: Market Opportunities

6.1. Market Growth Opportunities



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Regulatory Landscape of Satellite Communication Market in India



Chapter 8: Market Trends

8.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Bharti Airtel Limited

Company Information

Business Description

Products/Services

Key People

Financial Snapshot

Key Ratios

Key Financial Performance Indicators

Key Business Segments

Key Geographic Segments

9.2. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

9.3. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

9.4. L&T Technology Services Limited

9.5. Nelco Limited

9.6. Tata Communications Limited

9.7. Hughes Communications India Private Limited

9.8. Jio Space Technology Limited

9.9. OneWeb India Communications Pvt. Ltd.

9.10. Viasat India Private Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments



Chapter 11: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ts46y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.