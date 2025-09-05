Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2025 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the “Company”), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 83.1% in Q2 25’ versus 80.9% in Q2 24’.

About 60% of fleet calendar days in Q2 25’ were dedicated to time charter activity while 36.8% to spot activity.

Massive increase in number of vessels within Q2 25’ as in the beginning of Q2 25’ our fleet counted 12 vessels while by the end of the second quarter 2025, Imperial Petroleum’s fleet had reached 19 vessels.

Delivery of the supramax drybulk carrier, Supra Pasha (2012 built) on April 26 th , 2025.

, 2025. Delivery of the supramax drybulk carrier, Supra Monarch (2011 built) on May 23 rd , 2025.

, 2025. Delivery of the kamsarmax drybulk carrier, Eco Sikoussis (2008 built) on May 31 st , 2025.

, 2025. Delivery of the supramax drybulk carrier, Supra Duke (2011 built) on June 13 th , 2025.

, 2025. Delivery of the kamsarmax drybulk carrier, Eco Czar (2009 built) on June 14 th , 2025.

, 2025. Delivery of the supramax drybulk carrier, Supra Sovereign (2012 built) on June 19 th , 2025.

, 2025. Delivery of the supramax drybulk carrier, Supra Baron (2009 built) on June 22 nd , 2025.

, 2025. Fleet book value as of June 30, 2025 was slightly above $350 million, marking a 54.4% increase within a single quarter.

Revenues of $36.3 million in Q2 25’ compared to $47.0 million in Q2 24’- a 22.8% decline as market rates were stronger during Q2 24’.

Net income of $12.8 million in Q2 25’ versus $19.5 million in Q2 24’ and $11.3 million in Q1 25’.

Net income of $24.1 million, EBITDA 1 of $31.8 million and operating cash flow generation of $42.0 million, each for the first half of 2025.

of $31.8 million and operating cash flow generation of $42.0 million, each for the first half of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $212.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which is about 80% higher than our current market capitalization of about $120 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $36.3 million, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 22.8%, compared to revenues of $47.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the level of tanker market rates. During the three months ended June 30, 2025 average daily spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were $9,500 lower and about $1,000 higher, respectively, when compared to the same period of last year. In addition for the three months ended June 30, 2025, average daily one-year time charter rates for product and suezmax tankers were about $12,000 and 18,000 lower compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $36.3 million, a decrease of $10.7 million, or 22.8%, compared to revenues of $47.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in the level of tanker market rates. During the three months ended June 30, 2025 average daily spot rates for product and suezmax tankers were $9,500 lower and about $1,000 higher, respectively, when compared to the same period of last year. In addition for the three months ended June 30, 2025, average daily one-year time charter rates for product and suezmax tankers were about $12,000 and 18,000 lower compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $10.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively, compared to $17.1 million and $6.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $6.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 36.4%. The $1.9 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 3.8 vessels between the two periods.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $10.7 million and $8.4 million, respectively, compared to $17.1 million and $6.5 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $6.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to increased time charter activity leading to a decline in spot days by 36.4%. The $1.9 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses is primarily due to the increased size of our fleet by an average of 3.8 vessels between the two periods. Drydocking costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.7 million and nil, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking, whereas during the three months ended June 30, 2024 no vessel underwent drydocking.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.7 million and nil, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking, whereas during the three months ended June 30, 2024 no vessel underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The $0.4 million decrease is primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation costs.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The $0.4 million decrease is primarily due to a reduction in stock-based compensation costs. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $5.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $5.7 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Management fees for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.6 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.8 million and $0.006 million, respectively. The $0.8 million of costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed payment for the vessels to be made within one year from the date of the purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these nine vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until vessel payment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances paid remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $0.8 million and $0.006 million, respectively. The $0.8 million of costs for the three months ended June 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed payment for the vessels to be made within one year from the date of the purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these nine vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until vessel payment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances paid remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.3 million as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $1.1 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.3 million as compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $1.1 million increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits. Interest income – related party for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income – related party for the three months ended June 30, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was nil.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was nil as compared to $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $0.8 million of accrued interest income – related party for the three months ended June 30, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was nil. Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a gain of $3.0 million as compared to a loss of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $3.0 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended June 30, 2025, is mainly attributed to the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of the first quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a portion of its cash and cash equivalents in Euros.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was a gain of $3.0 million as compared to a loss of $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The $3.0 million foreign exchange gain for the three months ended June 30, 2025, is mainly attributed to the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of the first quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a portion of its cash and cash equivalents in Euros. As a result of the above, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $12.8 million, compared to net income of $19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic , for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 33.3 million. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $0.36 and $0.35, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.64 and $0.56, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

of $12.8 million, compared to net income of $19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The , for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 33.3 million. for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $0.36 and $0.35, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.64 and $0.56, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted net income 1 was $13.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS 1 , basic of $0.38 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $22.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.73 for the same period of last year.

was $13.4 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic of $0.38 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an Adjusted net income of $22.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.73 for the same period of last year. EBITDA 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $17.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $17.7 million.

for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $17.1 million, while for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $17.7 million. An average of 14.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 10.3 vessels for the same period of 2024.

Six Months 2025 Results:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $68.4 million, a decrease of $19.8 million, or 22.4%, compared to revenues of $88.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to a year to date decline of daily tanker spot and time charter rates.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $68.4 million, a decrease of $19.8 million, or 22.4%, compared to revenues of $88.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to a year to date decline of daily tanker spot and time charter rates. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $21.2 million and $15.5 million, respectively, compared to $30.6 million and $12.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $9.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a decrease in spot days by 27% as a result of a rise in time charter activity. The $3.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $21.2 million and $15.5 million, respectively, compared to $30.6 million and $12.5 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $9.4 million decrease in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a decrease in spot days by 27% as a result of a rise in time charter activity. The $3.0 million increase in vessels’ operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Drydocking costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking while in the same period of last year one tanker vessel underwent drydocking.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, one suezmax tanker and one supramax drybulk carrier underwent drydocking while in the same period of last year one tanker vessel underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $2.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $2.3 million and $2.7 million, respectively. This change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs. Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $10.7 million, a $2.5 million increase from $8.2 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $10.7 million, a $2.5 million increase from $8.2 million for the same period of last year, due to the increase in the average number of our vessels. Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.4 million and $0.008 million, respectively. The $1.4 million of costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed vessels for repayment to take place within one year from purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these nine vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until vessel repayment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances paid remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $1.4 million and $0.008 million, respectively. The $1.4 million of costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 relate mainly to accrued interest expense – related party in connection with our last nine vessel acquisitions for which the purchase agreement allowed vessels for repayment to take place within one year from purchase agreement. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable for these nine vessels had to be allocated between principal and imputed interest up until vessel repayment, although no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The final balances paid remained the same as the originally agreed purchase prices. Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $4.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 was $4.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to a higher amount of funds placed under time deposits. Interest income – related party for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was nil as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $1.5 million of accrued interest income – related party for the six months ended June 30, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was nil.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was nil as compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to the $1.5 million of accrued interest income – related party for the six months ended June 30, 2024 in connection with the $38.7 million of the sale price of the Aframax tanker Afrapearl II (ex. Stealth Berana). The balance was collected in July 2024, thus the balance for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was nil. Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was a gain of $4.7 million as compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $4.7 million foreign exchange gain for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is mainly attributed to the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of last year. As of June 30, 2025 the Company held a portion of its cash and cash equivalents in Euros.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was a gain of $4.7 million as compared to a loss of $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The $4.7 million foreign exchange gain for the six months ended June 30, 2025 is mainly attributed to the strengthening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the six months ended June 30, 2025 when compared to the respective currency values at the end of last year. As of June 30, 2025 the Company held a portion of its cash and cash equivalents in Euros. As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $24.1 million, compared to a net income of $36.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The weighted average number of shares outstanding , basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 33.1 million. Earnings per share , basic and diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $0.67 and $0.65, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $1.20 and $1.06 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of $24.1 million, compared to a net income of $36.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. , basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 33.1 million. , basic and diluted, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $0.67 and $0.65, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $1.20 and $1.06 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted Net Income 1 was $25.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS 1 , basic of $0.72 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to adjusted net income of $39.7 million, or $1.32 Adjusted EPS, basic, for the same period of last year.

was $25.6 million corresponding to an , basic of $0.72 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to adjusted net income of $39.7 million, or $1.32 Adjusted EPS, basic, for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $31.8 million while Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $33.3 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $31.8 million while for the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $33.3 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 13.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to 10.1 vessels for the same period of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents including time deposits amounted to $212.2 million and total debt amounted to nil.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

Fleet Employment Table

As of September 5, 2025, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year Country Vessel Size Vessel Employment Expiration of Built Built (dwt) Type Status Charter(1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter October 25 Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Time Charter November 25 Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam) 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 25 Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 27 Aquadisiac 2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Imperial 2009 Korea 40,000 MR product tanker Time Charter January 26 Suez Enchanted 2007 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers(2) Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter October 25 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter October 25 Neptulus 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter September 25 Supra Pasha 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter October 25 Supra Monarch 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter September 25 Supra Baron 2009 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter September 25 Supra Sovereign 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter October 25 Supra Duke 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter September 25 Eco Sikousis 2008 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter September 25 Eco Czar 2009 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter September 25 Fleet Total 1,195,000dwt





(1) Earliest date charters could expire.

(2) We have contracted to acquire three Japanese-built drybulk carriers, with a total capacity of approximately 164,400 dwt and an average age of approximately 12.5 years, which are expected to be delivered to us between September 2025 and August 2026.

CEO Harry Vafias Commented:

“We are proud for completing our recent fleet expansion; this is an important milestone for us. Imperial Petroleum now operates a combined, diversified fleet of nine tankers and ten drybulk carriers- all non – Chinese built vessels. In terms of our financials, we remain profitable, debt free and as of the end of Q2 25’ we held about $212 million in cash. In the first half of 2025 we generated $24.1 million of net profit and $42 million of operating cash flow. Market rates for both tankers and drybulk carriers are currently favorable therefore we hope that we will be able to take advantage of the second half of 2025, utilize our fleet at full speed and produce even better results.”

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of nineteen vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers and ten drybulk carriers - with a total capacity of 1,195,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional three drybulk carriers of 164,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company’s fleet will count a total of 22 vessels with an aggregate capacity of 1.4 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to complete the acquisition of our three recently contracted vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025.

FLEET DATA Q2 2024 Q2 2025 6M 2024 6M 2025 Average number of vessels (1) 10.3 14.1 10.1 13.0 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 10 19 10 19 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 936 1,284 1,831 2,355 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 922 1,237 1,800 2,304 Fleet utilization (4) 98.5% 96.3% 98.3% 97.8% Total charter days for fleet (5) 178 764 385 1,268 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 744 473 1,415 1,036 Fleet operational utilization (7) 80.9% 83.1% 80.7% 83.4%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before impairment loss, net loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net loss on sale of vessel and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except number of shares) Second Quarter Ended June 30th, Six Months Period Ended June 30th, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 19,524,438 12,759,434 36,179,042 24,050,420 Plus net loss on sale of vessel 1,589,702 -- 1,589,702 -- Plus share based compensation 1,036,562 671,643 1,895,372 1,560,719 Adjusted Net Income 22,150,702 13,431,077 39,664,116 25,611,139 Net income - EBITDA Net income 19,524,438 12,759,434 36,179,042 24,050,420 Plus interest and finance costs 5,797 838,089 8,227 1,444,472 Less interest income (1,987,726) (2,274,170) (3,773,604) (4,458,564) Plus depreciation 4,208,008 5,746,291 8,235,069 10,749,128 EBITDA 21,750,517 17,069,644 40,648,734 31,785,456 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 19,524,438 12,759,434 36,179,042 24,050,420 Plus net loss on sale of vessel 1,589,702 -- 1,589,702 -- Plus share based compensation 1,036,562 671,643 1,895,372 1,560,719 Plus interest and finance costs 5,797 838,089 8,227 1,444,472 Less interest income (1,987,726) (2,274,170) (3,773,604) (4,458,564) Plus depreciation 4,208,008 5,746,291 8,235,069 10,749,128 Adjusted EBITDA 24,376,781 17,741,287 44,133,808 33,346,175 EPS Numerator Net income 19,524,438 12,759,434 36,179,042 24,050,420 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) (870,492) (870,492) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (1,137,477) (410,718) (1,985,920) (869,583) Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 17,951,715 11,913,470 33,322,630 22,310,345 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 27,965,872 33,267,487 27,789,766 33,107,097 EPS - Basic 0.64 0.36 1.20 0.67 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 22,150,702 13,431,077 39,664,116 25,611,139 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) (870,492) (870,492) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (1,293,969) (433,101) (2,181,937) (928,132) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 20,421,487 12,562,730 36,611,687 23,812,515 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 27,965,872 33,267,487 27,789,766 33,107,097 Adjusted EPS 0.73 0.38 1.32 0.72

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended June 30, Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenues Revenues 47,041,881 36,348,819 88,245,162 68,440,445 Expenses/(Income) Voyage expenses 16,524,695 10,271,965 29,488,302 20,326,079 Voyage expenses - related party 587,970 432,863 1,102,384 834,616 Vessels' operating expenses 6,389,255 8,297,520 12,340,816 15,319,448 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 77,500 109,000 159,500 207,500 Drydocking costs -- 1,692,033 625,457 1,692,033 Management fees – related party 411,840 564,960 805,640 1,036,200 General and administrative expenses 1,476,204 1,064,964 2,683,372 2,282,941 Depreciation 4,208,008 5,746,291 8,235,069 10,749,128 Other operating income (1,900,000) -- (1,900,000) -- Net loss on sale of vessel 1,589,702 -- 1,589,702 -- Total expenses, net 29,365,174 28,179,596 55,130,242 52,447,945 Income from operations 17,676,707 8,169,223 33,114,920 15,992,500 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (5,797) (3,115) (8,227) (6,722) Interest expense – related party -- (834,974) -- (1,437,750) Interest income 1,221,907 2,274,170 2,257,168 4,458,564 Interest income – related party 765,819 -- 1,516,436 -- Dividend income from related party 189,584 189,583 379,167 377,083 Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (323,782) 2,964,547 (1,080,422) 4,666,745 Other income, net 1,847,731 4,590,211 3,064,122 8,057,920 Net Income 19,524,438 12,759,434 36,179,042 24,050,420 Earnings per share - Basic 0.64 0.36 1.20 0.67 - Diluted 0.56 0.35 1.06 0.65 Weighted average number of shares -Basic 27,965,872 33,267,487 27,789,766 33,107,097 -Diluted 32,069,815 35,172,985 31,515,129 34,407,373

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, June 30, 2024 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 67,783,531 127,683,611 Time deposits 138,948,481 84,506,500 Trade and other receivables 13,456,083 12,785,314 Other current assets 652,769 166,792 Inventories 7,306,356 5,986,830 Advances and prepayments 250,562 225,541 Total current assets 228,397,782 231,354,588 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use asset 78,761 39,912 Vessels, net 208,230,018 350,588,210 Investment in related party 12,798,500 12,796,416 Total non current assets 221,107,279 363,424,538 Total assets 449,505,061 594,779,126 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable 5,243,872 6,199,571 Payable to related parties 18,725,514 137,708,679 Accrued liabilities 3,370,020 3,237,675 Operating lease liability, current portion 78,761 39,912 Deferred income 1,419,226 2,184,974 Total current liabilities 28,837,393 149,370,811 Total liabilities 28,837,393 149,370,811 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 382,755 386,646 Preferred Stock, Series A 7,959 7,959 Preferred Stock, Series B 160 160 Treasury stock (8,390,225) (8,390,225) Additional paid-in capital 282,642,357 284,199,185 Retained earnings 146,024,662 169,204,590 Total stockholders' equity 420,667,668 445,408,315 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 449,505,061 594,779,126

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars