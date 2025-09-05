India Defense Export Trends Report 2025-2030 | Private Sector Investments in Defense are Increasing, Enabling Advanced Production Facilities and Greater Export Capacity

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Export Trends in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In FY 2023, the defense export market in India was valued at INR 159.20 Bn and is expected to reach INR 538.17 Bn by FY 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~ 17.39% during the 2025 - 2030 period.



India's defense export market refers to the sale of domestically produced military equipment, technologies, and services to foreign nations, driven by government initiatives and global demand. The adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), missile systems, and electronic warfare solutions is enhancing India's defense capabilities and making its products competitive in global markets.



India's focus on self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan), increased defense budget allocations, and strategic collaborations with foreign nations are positioning the country as a key player in the global defense export sector.



Market Drivers

Indian defense systems provide cost-effective alternatives to Western suppliers, making them attractive to budget-conscious nations.

Successful deployments of BrahMos, Akash, and Tejas enhance India's credibility, driving demand from foreign defense buyers.

Market Trends

Private sector investments in defense are increasing, enabling advanced production facilities and greater export capacity.

India's defense products, such as Tejas and Akash, offer competitive pricing, making them attractive to nations with limited defense budgets.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Defense Export Trends in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2023 - 2030e)



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favorable Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Trade Analysis

8.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Bharat Dynamics Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

9.2. Bharat Electronics Limited

9.3. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited

9.4. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

9.5. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

9.6. Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited

9.7. Goa Shipyard Limited

9.8. Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited

9.9. L&T Technology Services Limited

9.10. Tata Advanced Systems Limited



Chapter 10: Recent Developments



Chapter 11: Appendix

