Laboratory Plasticware Market Size is Projected with A Value of USD 3.24 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Research Infrastructure | Research by SNS Insider

The Laboratory Plasticware Market Size was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Growing Reliance on Laboratory Plasticware Fueled by Healthcare Investments, Diagnostic Expansion, and Global Research Funding Support Across Diverse Applications

The Laboratory Plasticware Market is experiencing steady expansion driven by increasing investments in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare research. Between 2022 and 2024, government and public bodies worldwide boosted laboratory infrastructure, enhancing demand for advanced plasticware solutions. Rising diagnostic needs, fueled by growing disease prevalence and aging populations, are also shaping consumption patterns. In the United States, stable plastics shipments valued at USD 24.4 billion to USD 24.9 billion in 2023 further highlight the sector’s strength. These factors collectively emphasize the essential role of cost-effective and reliable plasticware in research and diagnostics.





The U.S. Laboratory Plasticware market size was USD 426 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 644 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.29% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The U.S. Laboratory Plasticware Market is growing steadily, supported by strong NIH research funding and expanding diagnostic testing requirements. Laboratories are increasingly adopting advanced disposable solutions, such as bio-based pipette tips from Eppendorf, to maintain accuracy and minimize contamination risks. This shift reflects a broader trend toward sustainability and precision in research practices, ensuring reliable outcomes in diagnostics, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical applications while meeting evolving regulatory and environmental standards.

Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Nalge Nunc)

Eppendorf

Wheaton Science Products

Dynalon Lab Supplies

CytoScientific

Labvida Scientific

Supertek (Shivsons / Tarsons brand)

Medilab Exports / Supertek

Starlabs Glassware

Borosil

Mitsubishi Plastics

ALPLA Group

Nalgene (under Nalge Nunc)

Karter Scientific Labware Manufacturing

Micron Solutions

Runlab

3Plastics

Sanbio (B-Frame Biocomposite series)

Miniplast

Kartell/Sterilin (via Dynalon distribution)

Laboratory Plasticware Market Report Scope:

By Product Type, the Pipettes & Pipette Tips dominated the Laboratory Plasticware Market in 2024, with a 28% Market Share

The dominance is due to the critical role pipettes and pipette tips play in accurate liquid handling across diagnostics, molecular biology, and pharmaceutical R&D. Their disposable design reduces cross-contamination risks, supporting high-throughput laboratory operations. High usage in PCR and genetic testing protocols makes pipette tips among the most consumed plasticware items. Additionally, innovations such as bio-based tips provide sustainability advantages, further strengthening their preference as essential tools in modern laboratories conducting advanced scientific and clinical research.

By Application, the Sample Storage Dominated the Laboratory Plasticware Market in 2024, with a 32% Market Share

The dominance is due to the growing need for secure storage solutions in biobanking, specimen repositories, and clinical research. With the expansion of personalized medicine and long-term population studies, demand for reliable plasticware like cryovials, storage boxes, and microtubes has surged. Large-scale initiatives in the U.S. and Europe emphasize cost-effective, scalable storage options. These plasticware products provide durability, sterility, and temperature resistance, ensuring sample integrity. Such attributes make them vital in safeguarding biological materials for diagnostics, research, and future medical applications worldwide.

By Region, Asia Pacific Dominated the Laboratory Plasticware Market in 2024, Holding a 38.07% Market Share

The dominance is due to rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, government-supported R&D, and growing diagnostic capacity across Asia-Pacific nations. Countries like China and India are modernizing pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities, heavily investing in laboratory expansions. Government-backed initiatives, such as China’s national health programs and India’s research parks, are fueling laboratory growth and boosting plasticware demand. The region also benefits from cost-effective manufacturing and close access to polymer producers, strengthening both supply and consumption. Combined, these factors firmly establish Asia Pacific as the leading growth hub.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024, Greiner Bio-One’s subsidiary Mediscan began construction/opening of a new sterilization facility (Kremsmünster), investing ~€20–22 million to scale sterilization for medical and plastic products. Increased sterilization capacity supports broader production and faster market supply of sterile plastic consumables (tubes, vials, and sample collection sets), improving lead times and regulatory compliance for clinical-grade plasticware.

USPs of the Laboratory Plasticware Market:

Annual Laboratory Plasticware Production Volume Trends - Shows manufacturing capacity growth; supports demand sustainability and supply-chain foresight.

Shows manufacturing capacity growth; supports demand sustainability and supply-chain foresight. Disposable Vs Reusable Plasticware Usage Ratio Shift - Highlights sustainability and cost-savings trends; informs eco-friendly and budget planning.

Highlights sustainability and cost-savings trends; informs eco-friendly and budget planning. Polymer Material Adoption Rates By Type - Clarifies preferences (LDPE or polystyrene) to align production and R&D investments.

Clarifies preferences (LDPE or polystyrene) to align production and R&D investments. Imports Vs Domestic Production Share Changes - Informs supply security and potential tariff or sourcing risks.

Informs supply security and potential tariff or sourcing risks. Average Selling Price (Asp) Per Product Category - Provides revenue modeling and pricing strategy benchmarks.

Provides revenue modeling and pricing strategy benchmarks. Government Funding Allocations To Lab Plasticware Procurement - Indicates market stimulus effectiveness and public-sector demand.

Indicates market stimulus effectiveness and public-sector demand. Diagnostic Labs’ Monthly Procurement Volumes - Reflects real-time demand; useful for inventory forecasting.

