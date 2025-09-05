World of Dypians Goes Gold with 1M YouTube Subscribers and Launch on Binance Alpha

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dypians ($WOD), a revolutionary MMORPG available on Epic Games, has received the YouTube Gold Award for surpassing 1 million subscribers on the platform. WoD is the first Web3 gaming project to reach this impressive landmark. In another historic event, World of Dypians announced its official launch on Binance Alpha. This pivotal milestone in the game’s stellar development means that $WOD is only a few steps away from a full Spot listing on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

The World of Dypians continues its journey to global recognition by making steady progress in various areas of its expanding ecosystem. On September 3, 2025, WoD received a precious YouTube Gold Award for amassing 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

World of Dypians has been on YouTube since the game’s early days in 2020. In the past five years, WoD attracted a solid community with top-quality content, including sneak previews of the game’s features, treasure hunts, and development milestones. Some clips depict the developers’ monumental work in fusing advanced AI mechanisms with classic MMORPG gameplay to create an immersive virtual world.

World of Dypians is one of the fastest-growing projects in the Web3 gaming industry. It accounts for 4 million monthly active users and a loyal global community of over 2.5 million members. The game caters to gamers and crypto enthusiasts by delivering a unique playing experience that seamlessly blends AI, NFTs, and DeFi features. To date, World of Dypians has processed over 580 million on-chain transactions.

Binance Alpha is a relatively new platform within the Binance Wallet, spotlighting the most promising early-stage crypto projects in the Web3 ecosystem. The platform, launched at the end of 2024, aims to bring more transparency to the token consideration process for Binance Exchange listings. Binance Alpha ensures that only high-performing tokens with solid community interest, increasing traction, and a proven track record enter this program.

Launching on Binance Alpha is confirmation that World of Dypians is more than just an up-and-comer. This step forward puts WOD on a clear trajectory toward a Spot listing on Binance, which will increase liquidity and give game access to a broader audience, among numerous other opportunities for players and investors. Binance announced WOD’s launch on Binance Alpha on its official X account on August 31, 2025.

As part of the launch, World of Dypians and Binance also revealed an Alpha Product Calendar Launch, including 6 new products. Two of the six new products have been released to date:

Question of the Day

This product is a daily AI-powered challenge testing the users’ knowledge of the BNB Chain ecosystem. Question of the Day aims to engage and challenge the community in an educational way.

The "Keep Building" Program

This product is powered by the BNB Chain and seeks to help projects launch and grow without barriers. The program brings seamless integration into World of Dypians and premium in-game features. It caters to a global network of players and partners, providing them with the necessary creative freedom to express their brands and accelerate growth.

About World of Dypians

World of Dypians (WoD) is a standout MMORPG in the Web3 gaming industry with the potential to surpass billions of dollars in market capitalization. The game combines stunning graphics with social engagement and rewarding competitions. Players can dive into a limitless virtual world where they can explore, interact, complete quests, and engage in thrilling battles. WoD sits at the intersection of DeFi and the metaverse space, harnessing the best of both worlds to create a unique user experience.

Building a solid YouTube community of over 1 million subscribers is proof that World of Dypians is an increasingly popular brand in the Web3 gaming landscape and beyond.

The recent launch on Binance Alpha is only the latest in a long series of remarkable developments for World of Dypians. It is also a reward for the WoD community's growing presence, its loyal support, and ongoing on-chain activity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.