Network Traffic Analyser Industry to Exceed $7.8 Billion in Revenues by 2034 - R&D Investments Aimed at Developing SaaS-Enabled Network Traffic Analytics Solutions Expected to Enhance Market Dynamics

The global network traffic analyser market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2024, with projections indicating growth at a CAGR of 10.45%, reaching USD 7.81 billion by 2034. North America is positioned to play a key role in this industry's expansion, largely due to the robust adoption of technologies such as cloud computing and IoT.

Rapid industrialisation in the United States and Canada is increasing the demand for network traffic analysers across major industries. Supporting this growth, government standards and regulations in networking are enhancing the region's market opportunities. Investments from major network infrastructure providers like SolarWinds and Netscout are adding further momentum.

The deployment of 5G technologies is a major factor contributing to market expansion, prompting vendors to update their network security solutions to meet evolving client demands. The increasing adoption of cloud computing and the growing need for enhanced network security are driving the demand for network traffic analysers. The rising popularity of VoIP and connected devices is also influencing enterprises to adopt advanced network traffic analytics solutions.

Network traffic analysers provide solutions for monitoring and identifying network performance and security issues, extensively used across industries such as telecommunication, media, and retail. Key solution components include bandwidth monitoring, network security, auditing trials, and application monitoring. The industry is segmented by deployment mode into physical, virtual, and cloud, and by end-user industries including service providers, telecom operators, and the BFSI sector.

The increasing complexities of network traffic are spurring the adoption of network traffic analysers. As these tools efficiently monitor IP traffic in complex infrastructure environments, their demand is increasing in sectors like healthcare and retail. Cloud service providers, driven by the need for end-to-end visibility, are also significant contributors to market growth. The forecast period anticipates technological advances opening new industry opportunities, with the growing reliance on online platforms and BYOD policies further increasing the demand for network management systems.

R&D investments aimed at developing SaaS-enabled network traffic analytics solutions are expected to enhance market dynamics. The rise in cloud-based solutions and 5G infrastructure advancements are projected to sustain and drive industry growth. Key players in the market, including SolarWinds Inc., NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., and Nokia Corporation, are actively engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and capacity expansions to solidify their market positions.

This comprehensive report utilizes Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis to offer an in-depth assessment of the global network traffic analyser market, providing valuable insights for stakeholders.

