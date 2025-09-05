Themes ETFs Closing two Thematic Funds due to Lack of Assets

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to their inability to attract sufficient investment assets, the Board of Trustees of the Themes ETF Trust (the “Board”) has decided to liquidate and close two ETFs (each, a “Fund” and collectively, the “Funds”). The Board concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interest of the Funds and their shareholders. The Funds closing are as follows:

Themes Airline ETF Ticker: AIRL CUSIP: 882927106 Themes European Luxury ETF Ticker: FINE CUSIP: 882927403

The Funds will cease trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the Nasdaq on September 12, 2025 (the “Closing Date”). The Funds will not accept creation orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings in either Fund prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from September 12, 2025 through September 25, 2025 (the “Liquidation Date”) shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for a Fund’s shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, each Fund will be in the process of closing down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in a Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, not tracking its underlying index, which is inconsistent with each Fund’s investment objective and strategy.

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and dividends. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, each Fund’s net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

About Themes ETFs

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. 1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637 or visit themesetfs.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Luxury companies face intense competition, both domestically and internationally, may have products that face rapid obsolescence, and are heavily dependent on the protection of patent and intellectual property rights. Such factors may adversely affect the profitability and value of luxury goods companies. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. FINE and is non-diversified.

The transportation industry is cyclical in nature and changes in general economic conditions, fuel prices, operating costs, labor agreements and insurance costs can affect the demand for, and success of, transportation companies. In addition, regulatory changes and competition from foreign companies subject to more favorable government regulation may affect the success of transportation companies. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. AIRL is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn’t available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (“NBBO”) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 400 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETF Trust. The Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors.. ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. The Funds’ underlying indexes have been licensed by Solactive AG for use by Themes Management Company LLC. The Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor the Funds are affiliated with these entities.

