



New York City, NY, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Bodhi is emerging as a female game-changer when it comes to women wellness, with a natural, science-based wellness alternative to Primal Queen. Designed to combat hormonal disruptions, weight issues, fatigue, and intestine health problems, Her Bodhi is a combination of powerful plant-based nutrients and careful research to help women gain vitality forever. Amidst a multitude of synthetic hormone therapy and temporary fad diets, Her Bodhi stands as a reliable answer, reimagining holistic wellness with transparency and efficacy as its central tenet. The purpose of the product, ingredients, function, quality of manufacture and availability are found in this press release. Visit Now Official Website

Introduction

Women at various stages in their lives may experience hormonal imbalances that lead to complications like irregular menstruation, mood swings, lack of energy, and lack of weight control. The idea behind Her Bodhi was to give women an alternative which is natural to help sustain their balance of hormones and health. Formulated by a team of herbalists, nutritionists and scientists, the supplement pairs traditional botanical knowledge with modern research to help eliminate the root causes of hormonal disruption. Her Bodhi is not a medical remedy but a nutritive substance made for supplementation in a healthy lifestyle. It is recommended that women with a medical condition seek professional medical advice before taking it or those patients taking medications should avoid taking it.

What Is Her Bodhi?

Her Bodhi is a dietary supplement that was introduced in 2025 to help women with hormone support, energy, and general wellness. It comes in the form of a tablet that you can easily incorporate in your daily life. Plant-based ingredients and the required nutrients present in the product support the natural hormone regulation processes of the body. It is for women who have symptoms like their cycles are not very regular or they are having symptoms related to perimenopause or menopause or if they are having trouble with energy and weight. Her Bodhi does not diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Get Her Bodhi for Hormonal Balance & Wellness

Her Bodhi Ingredients

Her Bodhi is a plant-based formula of ingredients and nutrients selected based on their ability to assist in hormonal balance, metabolism, and gut health. Key components include:

Chaste tree B (Vitex Agnus-castus): the chaste tree was historically used to maintain a level of progesterone which may help alleviate the PMS and menopause symptoms of irregular periods or mood swings.

the chaste tree was historically used to maintain a level of progesterone which may help alleviate the PMS and menopause symptoms of irregular periods or mood swings. Ashwagandha Root (stressor resistance active): Ashwagandha (root) was also discovered to potentially reduce stress and cortisol levels and, therefore, positively influence energy and mood in addition to thyroid activity.

Ashwagandha (root) was also discovered to potentially reduce stress and cortisol levels and, therefore, positively influence energy and mood in addition to thyroid activity. Diindolylmethane (DIM): Have you ever wondered why broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts or watercress of some sort of magic seems to have? That's where DIM comes from. It is a sort of fuzzy coach that gets your body adjusted back to the estrogen levels so that your hormones slide along as painlessly as they can and you feel normal.

Have you ever wondered why broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts or watercress of some sort of magic seems to have? That's where DIM comes from. It is a sort of fuzzy coach that gets your body adjusted back to the estrogen levels so that your hormones slide along as painlessly as they can and you feel normal. Black Cohosh: Since menopause also causes hot flushes or mood swings, black cohosh will come in like an old friend. Generations have been using this herb to soothe those highs and lows to get women through this phase with some added calm.

Since menopause also causes hot flushes or mood swings, black cohosh will come in like an old friend. Generations have been using this herb to soothe those highs and lows to get women through this phase with some added calm. Berberine : You can consider berberine the plant-powered ally to your metabolism. It is present in some roots, and it can help you check the level of sugar in the blood and stimulate your body to use energy effectively, so it is not as challenging to take care of weight.

You can consider berberine the plant-powered ally to your metabolism. It is present in some roots, and it can help you check the level of sugar in the blood and stimulate your body to use energy effectively, so it is not as challenging to take care of weight. Probiotics and Prebiotics: Your gut does more than merely support digestion it supports how you feel, both in terms of your moods and in terms of your hormonal harmony. We combine probiotics and prebiotics to enrich your gut, promote the generation of serotonin (that happy chemical) and the natural breakdown of hormones in your body, allowing you to address bloating and feel more comfortable.

Dosages and other ingredients are available on the packaging of the product or at the site www.getherbodhi.com. We suggest that the user should consult a healthcare expert prior to commencing the supplement.

How Her Bodhi Works

Her Bodhi helps women's health in many ways:

Hormonal Balance: Chaste Tree Berry and DIM will help maintain normal levels of estrogen and progesterone to overcome any imbalance which could be caused due to stress, aging, or other lifestyle factors.

Chaste Tree Berry and DIM will help maintain normal levels of estrogen and progesterone to overcome any imbalance which could be caused due to stress, aging, or other lifestyle factors. Weight Loss: Berberine is demonstrated to act synergistically with other nutrients that assist in increasing energy use and blood glucose content, which may be involved in weight loss.

Berberine is demonstrated to act synergistically with other nutrients that assist in increasing energy use and blood glucose content, which may be involved in weight loss. Gut Health : Probiotics and prebiotics can support the health of the gut microbiome, which participates in hormone metabolism and digestion and promotes mood (via its influence on serotonin production).

Probiotics and prebiotics can support the health of the gut microbiome, which participates in hormone metabolism and digestion and promotes mood (via its influence on serotonin production). Energy and Mood: Ashwagandha and other ingredients have a calming effect, which can lead to greater clarity and energy in the mind.

It is advised that 2 capsules per day as part of a meal be taken and that it be consistently used from 90 days or more to get improved results. They can have different effects, based on the health, lifestyle, and readiness of an individual to use the recommended dose.

What Makes Her Bodhi different about Primal Queen?

Her Bodhi will be positioned as a distinctive product promising a niche and science-supported solution to female hormonal health, highlighting what Primal Queen cannot offer such as a focus on women as its primary customers, transparency, and long-lasting outcomes. The important differences are listed below:

Girl-Centric Formula designed to meet hormonal demands:

Her Bodhi, in contrast to Primal Queen, is formulated to be highly female-specific and target in particular hormonal swings or variation: estrogen, progesterone and cortisol to cite few instances: PMS, menopause and weight gain.

Ingredients Which Science Proves to Work:

The clinically tested ingredients used by Her Bodhi are in their best forms, like KSM-66 Ashwagandha, but the formulation used by Primal Queen is less research-proven in its specific hormonal balance benefits to women.

Attacking the Causes of problems, not their Effects:

As much as Primal Queen can be used to manage the symptoms only, Her Bodhi will work on the root cause of hormonal disorders (could be either estrogen dominance or adrenal fatigue), to produce better and permanent effects.

All Standard, Transparent Production:

Her Bodhi has been prepared in GMO- and soy- and dairy- and synthetic-filler-free FDA-inspected facilities, making it pure. This level of transparency and rigour might not be the same as that found at Primal Queen in manufacturing.

Synergistic Adaptogen proposed wellness:

There are some adaptogens and botanicals such as Chaste Tree Berry and DIM that work in the long term with regards to hormonal and metabolic health in Her Bodhi, and sometimes less holistic, less long-term in Primal Queen.

How Does Your Gut Affect Your Hormonal Balance

Emerging research is pointing to the relationship between what goes on in your gut and hormonal regulation. The gut microbiome helps with hormone metabolism, appetite control and serotonin production which affects mood. By incorporating probiotics and prebiotics into Her Bodhi, the supplement addresses digestive health issues, minimizes bloating, and works to restore hormonal balance - which points it toward existing supplements that target hormonal pathways alone.

It’s time to Take Control of Your Hormones with Her Bodhi

Production and Lend Quality Control

Her Bodhi is made in the United States in laboratories which follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Each lot is tested for purity, potency, and safety (including heavy metal tests, pesticides, and microbe testing). A team of independent nutritionists and health professionals is in charge of quality control. No safety issues have been reported as of July 2025 but there is ongoing specific efficacy testing. Her Bodhi is not a medical product and is delivered as a dietary supplement and is not evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for therapeutic claims.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Her Bodhi launched a new formulation containing a more select number of probiotic strains to help further support gut health, in response to recent studies that have shown gut microbiome diversity as key in regulating hormonal balance. The company is also working with logistic providers to ease the distribution process in North America and is looking to grow into USA and other cities by Q4 2025 subject to regulatory approvals. The company maintains an open approach by publishing ingredient dosages and research references online, and independent scientific safety assessments were released in August 2025 which found no red flags whatsoever.

Regulatory Context

Her Bodhi will not require FDA approval of claims as a treatment dietary supplement. Intended as a general wellness program, rather than therapeutic or diagnostic of medical problems, such as hormonal deficiencies. Women with a history of hormone disorder or taking or undergoing hormone replacement therapy or birth control should discuss it with a specialist. Best Health through Hormone Balancing at Her Bodhi is about integration and a healthy lifestyle incorporating diet and exercise.

FAQs

What is Her Bodhi?

Her Bodhi is a purple herb tablet in capsule form for women's hormonal health, energy and wellness. It is not a medical treatment.

How long until we see results?

Some women may see a benefit to their mood or energy levels within 7-14 days, while more notable hormonal or weight management effects may be seen after 4-6 weeks depending on individual factors.

Is Her Bodhi safe?

It consists of non-addictive substances and is usually harmless to normal adults. There might be certain alteration in the digestive system during the early stages. You need to discuss with a doctor whether you have any medical history or whether you take any medication.

Does it interfere with other medicines?

Probably harmless but consult with a HCP particularly when you are taking hormonal treatment.

Media Contact

Bodhi Wellness, UAB

Phone: +37 269 769 570

Email: hello@herbodhi.com

Website: www.getherbodhi.com

Disclosure: This press release should not be used in place of medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, but is information only. Her Bodhi is no drug, it is a dietary supplement, it does not cure, prevent or treat a disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not test all the claims that have been put down on Her Bodhi. Those with medical illnesses or who are taking drugs should seek consultancy before using. Variable and consistent use and a healthy lifestyle are proposed to be the possible results. No adverse effects of this product are attributable to Bodhi Wellness, UAB and its agents. To find out more visit www.getherbodhi.com.







Attachment