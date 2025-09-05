KAI Exchange Launches USAD, The First Web4 Stablecoin For A Post Fiat Economy

SINGAPORE, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAI Exchange announces the launch of USAD (Universal StableDolla), a Web4 native stablecoin designed as a post fiat monetary system. USAD combines a fixed global supply, over collateralized and transparently reported reserves, and fully on chain governance to set a higher bar for stability and trust in digital finance.





Why USAD and why now

For centuries, monetary systems have risen and fallen as inflation, debt, and eroding confidence took their toll. From the Roman denarius to the end of Bretton Woods, every era has faced a breaking point. The same pressures are visible today in legacy arrangements. USAD is KAI Exchange’s answer to that problem, created for a world that settles value at Web4 speed while demanding verifiable reserves and neutral, borderless access.

“We are entering a post fiat era where credibility comes from code, collateral, and community oversight,” said Laura, CEO of Pathenom. “USAD is built to earn trust in the open. Users can see supply, see reserves, and see how decisions are made in real time.”

How USAD works and where it will be used

USAD is deployed on TOK Chain, an EVM compatible Web4 blockchain. A one time supply of 94.4927 trillion USAD was created on 1 July 2025, with scheduled burn events that make the supply structurally deflationary. Reserves are held at 137 percent and diversified across tokenized short term government bonds, fiat reserves in multiple currencies, and FX aware stable assets such as GBPC and TGBP. Independent oracles align collateral so that one USAD tracks one U.S. dollar in value even when reserves span non USD instruments. Governance and risk parameters are decided in public by the USAD DAO.

USAD departs from inflationary models that depend on unlimited issuance. The design is finite by construction and introduces denominations that reflect its reserve philosophy, including 1.37, 13.7, and 137 units. The goal is neutral and borderless settlement for more than 190 jurisdictions without reliance on a single central bank or on Bitcoin only reserves.

KAI Exchange expects USAD to serve everyday payments, DeFi applications, cross border settlement, and corporate treasury needs. Because the reserve base is diversified and over collateralized, the model is designed to handle market stress with greater resilience than under collateralized or single asset approaches.

“The next standard for digital money is simple,” Laura said. “One unit that holds its value, reserves you can verify, and governance you can audit. USAD is a neutral base layer for Web4 economies that want inclusion without compromise.”

Governance and transparency

USAD’s rules are visible on chain and enforced by smart contracts. The community steers policy through the USAD DAO, including changes to reserve composition, risk thresholds, and burn schedules. All material data points, from circulating supply to collateral holdings and oracle feeds, are published for independent review. This removes the information gaps that often weaken confidence in digital money.

“Trust is not a press release,” Laura added. “It is data you can check, a ledger you can read, and decisions you can trace.”

About KAI Exchange

KAI Exchange is a next generation Web4 trading platform that integrates exchange services, tokenization infrastructure, and financial innovation. It provides a secure, user centric gateway that connects traditional markets with blockchain based economies.

