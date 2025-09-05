Router Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 34.98 Billion by 2032 - Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Router Market to Reach USD 19.26 Billion by 2025, Driven by Surging High-Speed Internet Demand

The Global Router Market is expected to be valued at USD 19.26 Bn in 2025 and reach USD 34.98 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2025 to 2032.The demand for routers is rising steadily in both residential and commercial sectors. Rapid industrialization and expanding infrastructure in developing countries have driven the need for high-speed networking equipment, including routers. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of internet services and advanced technologies like 5G is fuelling the global demand for high-speed routers.

Global Router Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global router market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the assessment period, reaching USD 34.98 Bn by 2032, up from USD 19.26 Bn in 2025.

Wireless routers are expected to remain the top-selling type, accounting for 67.4% of the global market revenue share by 2025.

Edge routers are set to dominate the global market, capturing 55.2% of the market share in 2025.

Based on performance, high-end routers segment is anticipated to account for more than three-fifths of the global router market share by 2025.

North America is slated to remain the undisputed leader, holding a prominent global market share of 38.2% in 2025.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the most lucrative market for router companies during the assessment period.

Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest router market analysis highlights prominent factors driving industry growth. One such factor is the increasing demand for high-speed internet.

Today, people use more devices, stream videos, play online games, and work from home. This creates need for faster and more reliable internet connections, and routers make this possible. Thus, growing demand for high-speed internet is expected to boost growth of the router market.

Boom in data consumption, streaming, cloud applications, and online gaming is pushing demand for advanced routers that support Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7. As a result, the future router market appears promising.

High Costs and Security Concerns Limiting Market Growth

Despite a positive growth outlook, certain factors are expected to slow down growth of the router market during the forecast period. These include high cost of premium routers and rising security concerns.

Routers with advanced features like Wi-Fi 6E and mesh systems are quite expensive. This may slow adoption rate among small businesses and individual consumers, dampening overall router market demand.

In addition, increasing cyberattacks and vulnerabilities in routers make user hesitant. This can also negatively impact the global router growth trajectory during the forthcoming period.

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices Creating Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Adoption of smartphones, IoT devices, smart home gadgets, and industrial IoT is increasing significantly. For instance, according to the GSMA, more than 4.3 billion people worldwide own a smartphone. This rising penetration of smart devices is expected to create need for routers that can handle multiple simultaneous connections.

Impact of AI on the Router Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful tool in the router market. It is changing the way routers used to operate and manage network traffic.

AI-enabled routers have the tendency to optimize network performance by automatically analyzing usage patterns and dynamically allocating bandwidth to devices and applications. This enhances user experience, especially in environments with multiple connected devices as well as high data demands.

Moreover, AI-driven security features in routers can detect and respond to cyber threats in real time. They offer smarter protection against malware and unauthorized access. Rising popularity of AI-based routers is expected to boost the global router market value during the forthcoming period.

Companies like Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks are using AI to make their routers smarter and manage networks better. For instance, Juniper Networks unveiled its enhanced AI-native Routing portfolio in February 2025.

This expansion aims to address the growing complexity and performance needs of modern WANs. It will help the company provide smarter, more automated network management as well as meet the rising demand for fast and reliable connectivity.

Emerging Router Market Trends

Expansion of 5G is a key growth-shaping trend in the router market. 5G routers are gaining popularity in residential and industrial sectors, especially across underserved or remote regions where fiber is not available.

Rising popularity of cloud computing and remote work is expected to boost sales of routers. Businesses and employees are increasingly using high-bandwidth routers to support hybrid work models, video conferencing, and cloud-based applications.

Increasing adoption of SD-WAN routers is giving a big boost to the target market. Businesses are using these routers for efficient branch connectivity, cost saving, and better network performance.

Advancements in router technologies are expected to create new revenue streams for router manufacturers. Innovations like Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and 7, mesh networks, and smart AI-based routing make internet faster and more reliable, giving people a good reason to upgrade.

Analyst’s View

“The global router industry is set to register strong growth, owing to rising demand for high-speed internet, increasing penetration of connected devices, growing popularity of remote work and online education, expansion of 5G, and advancements in router technologies,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Router Market

Event Description and Impact 5G & Wi-Fi 7 Deployment (2024–2025) Description: 5G is quickly becoming popular in the Asia-Pacific region, while Wi-Fi 7 is being widely adopted by businesses. Impact: This increases demand for high-capacity, low-latency routers. AI-Driven Network Management Description: Telecoms and enterprises are using AI-based traffic optimization and predictive maintenance. Impact: This will likely boost demand for smart routers with AI/ML capabilities as well as firmware supporting analytics. Hybrid Work & Digital Collaboration Tools Description: Remote and hybrid work models are becoming popular worldwide. Impact: This is expected to fuel demand for secure, high-performance routers for SMBs and home offices with VPN, QoS, and SD-WAN features.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the router market research report:

Arista Networks, Inc.​

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise​

D-Link Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.​

Juniper Networks, Inc.​

NETGEAR, Inc.​

Extreme Networks, Inc.​

Nokia Corporation

ASUSTek Computer Inc.​

ZTE Corporation

New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd.​

Xiaomi Corporation

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.​

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson)





Market Segmentation:

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Wireless

Wired

Placement Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Edge Routers

Core Routers

Performance Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

High-end Routers

Mid-range Routers

Low-end Routers





Key Developments

In June 2025, Reliance Jio launched the Jio AX6000 Universal Wi-Fi 6 Router in India to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity across large homes and smart setups.

In May 2025, D-Link Corporation launched its latest DBR series to provide powerful, secure, and easy-to-manage networking for small businesses. The new series include DBR-700 and DBR-600-P business routers, as well as the DBR-X3000-AP smart access point.

In March 2025, ZTE Corporation launched ZXCTN 6120H-SE, the industry’s first intelligent 400GE base station router. It is designed to meet core demands of network evolution, including 5G-A, 6G, and fixed-mobile convergence.

Get Recent News:

