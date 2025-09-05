Sify Infinit Spaces announces the appointment of Mark Adams as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director on the Board

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (SISL), a subsidiary of Nasdaq listed Sify Technologies Limited (Nasdaq: Sify), today welcomed global data center technology advisor, consultant and practitioner, Mr. Mark Adams, to join the Board as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director.

Mr. Adams is a global strategy and M&A executive with decades of experience specializing in Communications Infrastructure and Technology across companies.

Previously, Mark was Chief Development Officer of Equinix for 10 years growing its revenue from $33.87B to $396.64B. He was responsible for Corporate Strategy, M&A and Real Estate, completing many acquisitions and overseeing Equinix’s real estate investment program.

Mr. Adams is currently a Senior Advisor to Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of Blackrock, and a Board Advisor for Cyrus One and True IDC. He is a Founder and Director of Kasi Cloud, a DC start-up based in Nigeria and a Director of 10,000 Degrees, a Bay Area non-profit creating educational opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds. He is also a Lecturer at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Mr. Adams has an M.B.A. with Distinction from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in Economics with Distinction from Cornell University.

Welcoming him to the Board, Chairman, Mr. Raju Vegesna, “Mark brings to the table a combination of business with multi-geography exposure and technology foresights at some of the finest peers in the Data Center industry. Mark’s experience will be especially relevant as he works with the Board on strategy and with the senior leadership at SISL in scaling our hyperscale and enterprise business. SISL’s will bank heavily on this accumulated experience to build out clear value for multiple verticals.”

Remarking on his appointment, Mr. Adams concurred, “I am happy to join the Board of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, which is at an inflection point on its data center trajectory. It has established an excellent position over 25 years, in the delivery of capacity to global leaders here in India while effectively serving the Enterprise customers and a strong interconnection services play. It is now time to scale that potential.”

About Sify Infinit Spaces Limited

Sify Infinit Spaces is Sify Technologies’ subsidiary specifically catering to the colocation demands of Hyperscalers, Enterprises and neo-Cloud prospects. Currently, the portfolio hosts 14 Data Centers across 6 cities as on June 2025.

SISL’s infrastructure comprises Data Centers, partnership with global technology majors and expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud. We have a diversified client base of over 500 clients, as of June 30, 2025, which comprises a mix of prominent Hyperscaler and Enterprise clients.

Sify, www.sify.com, www.sifyinfinitspaces.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

