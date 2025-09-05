SCADA in Renewable Energy Market - Global Forecast Report to 2030, with Case Studies of Tacoma Power, GE Vernova, Movicon, DEPCOM Power, and Ecoplexus

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SCADA in Renewable Energy Market by Hardware, Software, Services, Sector Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SCADA in renewable energy market is projected to increase substantially, with a forecasted growth from USD 1.96 billion in 2025 to USD 3.56 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 12.7% over this period.

SCADA systems play an essential role in real-time monitoring, management, and optimization of renewable energy resources, enabling operators to oversee energy output, detect faults, and efficiently integrate with electrical grids.

As the share of variable renewable energy in global power generation rises, demand has surged for advanced control systems. SCADA solutions bring functionalities like predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and data-driven decision-making to the forefront, helping operators minimize downtime and bolster asset performance. The market's growth is also fueled by heightened investments in smart grid technologies, robust government support for clean energy initiatives, and a notable shift toward decentralized energy systems.

Services segment holds a notable share:

In 2024, the services segment held a significant portion of the SCADA in renewable energy market, driven by rising demand for system integration, maintenance, consulting, and support services across renewable projects. As utility-scale solar and wind farms become increasingly complex and spread out geographically, service-oriented offerings are pivotal for ensuring reliable SCADA operations and minimizing system downtime. Effective monitoring, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance are integral components of professional SCADA services.

The migration to cloud-based SCADA systems and smart grid frameworks is fueling demand for customization, cybersecurity solutions, and training initiatives. Service providers are instrumental in optimizing existing SCADA configurations, merging them with new technologies, and enhancing long-term system performance. Government and private sector focus on after-sales services, and technical support aligns with evolving grid compliance and energy efficiency regulations, cementing the services sector as critical to SCADA system reliability and excellence in 2024.

Wind energy segment poised for significant growth:

The wind energy sector, part of the SCADA in renewable energy market, is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2030. This growth is attributed to the global expansion of onshore and offshore wind projects and the increasing need for advanced monitoring and control systems to ensure operational efficiency. In isolated or offshore wind environments, SCADA systems are crucial for managing turbine performance, detecting faults, and curtailing operational downtime. SCADA platforms enable remote surveillance of turbine health, wind speed, and direction, optimizing power output in real-time.

Modern wind SCADA systems incorporate advanced features like condition-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven analytics to boost reliability and reduce costs. The mounting installation of large-scale wind farms in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America amplifies the need for scalable and secure SCADA systems, crucial for ensuring grid integration and compliance with regulatory standards. With increased investments in wind power and smart energy infrastructure, the wind sector is set to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Europe's market share:

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share of the SCADA in renewable energy market by 2030, powered by a strong commitment to clean energy transition and advanced digital infrastructure. The EU's climate goals and renewable energy targets have driven widespread expansion in wind, solar, and hydropower installations. The continent's well-established power grid and significant investments in smart grid technologies further accelerate SCADA adoption.

Countries across Europe are upgrading their energy systems, integrating digital solutions to enhance performance and mitigate operational risks. Regulatory support and funding for digital energy transformation propel the deployment of SCADA platforms. With an emphasis on innovation, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency, European stakeholders are prioritizing sophisticated SCADA solutions for managing renewable energy assets, reinforcing Europe's significant role in the global SCADA market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players dominating the scene include Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), and Rockwell Automation (US), with each covered extensively in the competitive analysis.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the SCADA in renewable energy market, forecasting its size by components (hardware, software, services), sector types (solar, wind, hydropower), and activity types (generation, transmission, distribution). It assesses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges across four major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW). A supply chain analysis of key players and their competitive dynamics within the SCADA ecosystem is also included.

Key Report Benefits:

In-depth analysis of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, detailing unprecedented renewable deployments and advanced grid integration needs.

Service Development: Insights on emerging technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches.

Market Development: Detailed information on high-potential markets across regions.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped geographical areas, and recent developments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluations of growth strategies and service offerings of leading companies, including Siemens and ABB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 216 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 3.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Unprecedented Scale of Renewable Energy Deployment Distributed And Remote Nature of Renewable Energy Sources Rising Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Penetration Necessitates Advanced Grid Integration and SCADA Deployment

Restraints High Initial Investment Costs For SCADA Deployment Complexity And Customization Requirements Of SCADA Systems

Opportunities Rising Opportunity In Floating Solar SCADA Solutions Development Of Cloud-Based SCADA Systems

Challenges Cybersecurity Threats Data Latency And Real-Time Communication Limitations In SCADA Systems



Case Studies

Tacoma Power Deployed Virtualization Project With GE Vernova's Proficy HMI To Enhance Reliability And Reduce Costs

Movicon SCADA Streamlined Operations At 22 MW Photovoltaic Facility In Azerbaijan

DEPCOM Power Enhanced Solar Operations With Ignition

Ecoplexus Unified Solar Operations With SCADA Platform Integration

Company Profiles

Siemens

Schneider Electric

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

GE Vernova

Omron Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Ing. Punzenberger Copa-Data Gmbh

Power Factors

Opoura

Isotrol

Inductive Automation, LLC.

Elipse Software

Flowchief GmbH

Survalent Technology Corporation

Sprecher Automation GmbH

Trihedral Engineering Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2edn8o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment