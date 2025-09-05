Asia-Pacific Data Center PDUs and PSUs Market Report 2025-2035: ABB, Huawei, and Schneider Electric Compete for Next-Gen Power Solutions in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Distribution Units and Power Supply Units Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific data center PDUs and PSUs market is projected to reach $20.49 billion by 2035 from $2.86 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.77% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The APAC region's data centre PDUs and PSUs cover a wide range of power distribution and supply technologies necessary for dependable, effective operations. Strong, energy-efficient solutions are in high demand due to growing digital infrastructure and increasing data workloads. Power management is becoming more scalable, sustainable, and economical thanks to innovations like intelligent PDUs, modular PSUs, and sophisticated real-time monitoring systems.



ABB, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Delta Electronics, and other major manufacturers are vying for next-generation power solutions that are suited to the varied data centre environment in Asia. More money is being invested in flexible, smart power infrastructure as a result of worries about carbon emissions, energy costs, and uptime.

The PDU and PSU market will continue to change as a result of legislative changes, technical advancements, and the demand for highly reliable, flexible power systems as APAC adopts higher-density digital environments and more stringent environmental goals.

Market trends, Drivers and Challenges of APAC Data Center PDUs and PSUs Market

Market Trends

Rapid digital transformation and surge in cloud and colocation facilities across APAC are driving demand for advanced PDUs and PSUs to manage increasing power requirements

Proliferation of hyperscale data centers and edge computing deployments is prompting uptake of intelligent, modular PDUs with real-time monitoring and remote management capabilities

Growing integration of AI, big data analytics, and 5G/6G services is increasing rack densities, necessitating higher-capacity PSUs and dynamic load-balancing solutions

Sustainability-focused innovations - such as high-efficiency power conversion and predictive energy management - are becoming mainstream to align with corporate carbon-reduction targets

Market Drivers

Significant investments by governments and enterprises in cloud infrastructure and national digitalization initiatives are expanding data center footprints, boosting PDU/PSU requirements

Escalating energy costs and stringent emissions regulations are pushing operators to deploy energy-efficient power distribution and supply units to minimize OPEX and carbon footprint

Demand for 24/7 uptime and high reliability for mission-critical applications (e-commerce, financial services, healthcare) is increasing adoption of redundant PSUs and intelligent PDUs with remote diagnostics

Expansion of IoT, edge AI, and hybrid cloud architectures is driving need for flexible, scalable power solutions that can adapt to variable load profiles in APAC markets

Market Challenges

High capital expenditure and scarce, expensive real estate in key metropolitan areas (e.g., Singapore, Hong Kong) hamper new data center builds and PDU/PSU deployments

Regulatory complexities, including data sovereignty laws and moratoriums on new data center developments, create delays and redirect demand to secondary APAC markets

Shortage of skilled power infrastructure engineers and technicians limits capacity to install and maintain sophisticated PDU/PSU systems across diverse APAC geographies

Variations in regional power quality and grid stability require PSUs and PDUs to include advanced surge protection and voltage regulation, adding to system complexity and cost

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the APAC data center PDUs and PSUs market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of data center PDUs and PSUs products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC data center PDUs and PSUs market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear data center PDUs and PSUs market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the APAC data center PDUs and PSUs market.



Some prominent names established in the Asia-Pacific data center PDUs and PSUs market are:

Delta Power Solutions

CHINT Group

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

ATEN International Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

FSP Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3373 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $20491.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





1 Markets



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Data Center Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects

1.1.1.2 Green Field Projects and New Installations

1.1.2 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.3 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.3.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.3.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.3.3 Super Computing

1.1.3.4 5G and 6G Developments

1.1.3.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.1.3.6 Power Distribution Trends (AC vs. DC Supply)

1.2 Research and Development Review

1.3 Stakeholder Analysis

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 Increasing Data Center Demand

1.4.1.2 Growing Need for Efficient Power Management

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs and Customization Costs for Specific Applications

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.4.3.1 Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Solutions

1.4.3.2 Demand for Smart and Intelligent PDUs



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Market (by Application)

2.2.5 Market (by Product)

2.2.6 China (Including Hong Kong)

2.2.7 Japan

2.2.8 South Korea

2.2.9 Australia

2.2.10 India

2.2.11 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

Delta Power Solutions

CHINT Group

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

ATEN International Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

FSP Group

