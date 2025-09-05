$5.1 Bn Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy Market Analysis by Indication, Cell Source, Generation, Line Of Therapy, Target Antigen, End User - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-cell Therapy Market by Indication (Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Non Hodgkin Lymphoma), Cell Source (Allogeneic, Autologous), Generation, Line Of Therapy, Target Antigen, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CAR T-cell Therapy Market grew from USD 4.51 billion in 2024 to USD 5.19 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.68%, reaching USD 10.27 billion by 2030.

CAR T-cell therapy is advancing as a multi-indication, regionally dynamic segment within oncology. Informed decision-making and proactive collaborations will define commercial leadership in this high-growth field.

Clinical use cases are diversifying, and new construct generations are entering trials, underscoring rapid innovation within the CAR T-cell ecosystem. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is reshaping cancer care by aligning technological innovation with clinical need, making it a critical focal point for industry leaders seeking growth in next-generation oncology solutions.

Indication : Leukemia (Acute Lymphoblastic, Acute Myeloid), Multiple Myeloma, Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B Cell, Follicular, Mantle Cell)

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Ongoing advances in gene editing and vector engineering are elevating therapeutic durability and tailoring approaches to specific cancer indications.

Allogeneic, off-the-shelf platforms are being developed to address logistics barriers inherent to autologous manufacturing, broadening patient accessibility and reducing time to infusion.

Hospitals and outpatient oncology centers serve as primary delivery points, while academic institutes and specialty clinics incubate novel protocols and next-generation constructs.

Pivotal partnerships and licensing agreements indicate a trend toward collaboration for supply chain innovation and accelerated clinical development.

Cell source, target antigen, and construct generation segmentation offer multiple points for strategic positioning and product differentiation.

Emerging regions, particularly Asia-Pacific, are experiencing accelerated clinical research, driven by government initiatives and technology transfers.

Why This Report Matters

Gain actionable insight into market-defining technologies, segmentation, and therapeutic trends for CAR T-cell therapy.

Support strategic planning for commercial entry, expansion, or partnerships across regions and clinical use cases.

Understand evolving payer and supply chain dynamics to mitigate regulatory and economic risks.

