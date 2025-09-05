PACCAR's Tech Strategy Profile 2025: Digital Transformation Strategies and Innovation Programs

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: PACCAR" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the PACCAR's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and its acquisitions.

PACCAR Inc. (PACCAR) is an American automotive company specializing in the design and production of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks under the DAF, Peterbilt, and Kenworth brand names. The company also designs and manufactures diesel engines, offers financial and information technology services, and distributes truck spare parts.

It operates through several divisions and subsidiaries, namely Kenworth Truck Company, Peterbilt Motors Company, DAF Caminhoes Brasil Industria Ltda, DAF Trucks N.V. (DAF Trucks), PACCAR Parts, PACCAR Financial Corp, Leyland Trucks Ltd., and the PACCAR India Technical Center, among others. Kenworth trucks are sold in several countries, including the US, Mexico, Canada, and Australia. Peterbilt trucks are sold in the US and Canada. DAF Trucks produces trucks in Belgium, the Netherlands, Brazil, and the UK, and sells them in Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa, and North and South America.

PACCAR Parts sells truck spare parts, PACCAR Financial Services offers finance, insurance, and lease services to customers and dealers, Leyland Trucks manufactures trucks under the DAF brand name in the UK, and the PACCAR India Technical Center at Pune focuses on engineering, information technology, and component sourcing for PACCAR's global production and aftermarket operations.



The report provides information and insights into PACCAR's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Key Topics Covered:

PACCAR's Overview

PACCAR's Digital Transformation Strategy

PACCAR's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

PACCAR's Technology Focus

PACCAR's Technology Initiatives

PACCAR's Tech Acquisitions

PACCAR'S Tech Ecosystem

PACCAR's ICT Budget and Contracts

PACCAR's Key Executives

