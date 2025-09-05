Bleisure Travel Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Airlines, Hotels, and Experience Providers Forge Partnerships, Co-Working Amenities, and Wellness Offerings Drive Work-Leisure Integration

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bleisure Travel Market by Travel Type (Domestic Bleisure, International Bleisure), Travel Duration (Extended Stays, One Week, Short Trips), Travel Mode, Tour Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bleisure Travel Market grew from USD 528.17 billion in 2024 to USD 580.78 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.47%, reaching USD 960.01 billion by 2030.

The bleisure travel market is undergoing significant transformation as evolving corporate cultures and traveler expectations reshape how business and leisure overlap. Senior decision-makers are navigating a complex landscape where policies, technology, and experience-driven demand converge, highlighting the need for strategic focus to remain competitive and relevant.

Accelerated by rising workforce mobility, flexible workplace mandates, and advancements in travel technology, the sector is experiencing robust global expansion. Companies are recalibrating travel programs to maximize employee satisfaction, operational efficiency, and cost control. As the market matures, demand for integrated solutions combining seamless business functions and authentic leisure experiences continues to rise.

Scope & Segmentation

Travel Types: Encompasses domestic bleisure, focused on convenient intra-country travel, and international bleisure, targeting cross-border business engagements with the addition of leisure stays.

Encompasses domestic bleisure, focused on convenient intra-country travel, and international bleisure, targeting cross-border business engagements with the addition of leisure stays. Travel Duration: Includes extended stays supported by remote work policies, week-long trips balancing business and leisure, and short trips that provide brief leisure opportunities around business obligations.

Includes extended stays supported by remote work policies, week-long trips balancing business and leisure, and short trips that provide brief leisure opportunities around business obligations. Travel Modes: Air travel dominates for long-haul journeys; rail travel is increasingly prioritized for sustainability and productivity gains; road travel captures regional movement and scenic routes.

Air travel dominates for long-haul journeys; rail travel is increasingly prioritized for sustainability and productivity gains; road travel captures regional movement and scenic routes. Tour Types: Group travel leverages shared experiences and cost efficiencies, while solo trips offer flexible itineraries and personalized exploration.

Group travel leverages shared experiences and cost efficiencies, while solo trips offer flexible itineraries and personalized exploration. Regions Assessed: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and other key markets), and Asia-Pacific (covering China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations).

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and other key markets), and Asia-Pacific (covering China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations). Key Companies: Major players include Airbnb, American Express, BCD Travel Services, Bleisure Travel Company S.p.A, Booking.com, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Concur Technologies, Corporate Travel Management, Expedia, Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels, Marriott, Navan, Sabre, Trip.com Group, TripAdvisor, Trivago, TravelPerk, and others.

Major players include Airbnb, American Express, BCD Travel Services, Bleisure Travel Company S.p.A, Booking.com, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Concur Technologies, Corporate Travel Management, Expedia, Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels, Marriott, Navan, Sabre, Trip.com Group, TripAdvisor, Trivago, TravelPerk, and others. Technology Integration: Adoption of collaboration tools, remote work platforms, dynamic bundling in travel agencies, flexible fare and booking technology, and sustainability tracking solutions.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Bleisure travel adoption is driven by flexible corporate policies, remote work enablement, and changing employee preferences for work-life balance.

Service providers are investing in personalized packages, efficient digital solutions, co-working amenities, and wellness offerings to attract and retain business travelers extending their stays.

Strategic partnerships are increasing between airlines, hotel chains, rail operators, and local experience providers to create curated, end-to-end travel solutions that simplify planning and enhance perceived value.

Demand for sustainable travel is shifting procurement strategies toward eco-certified accommodations and low-carbon transportation, shaping new benchmarks for corporate responsibility.

Robust regional infrastructure-such as high-speed rail in Europe and North America or expanding flight networks across Asia-Pacific-is facilitating seamless integration of business and leisure activities.

Effective traveler segmentation and data analytics are key in enabling targeted marketing, optimizing resource allocation, and tailoring offers that align with diverse traveler profiles.

Why This Report Matters

Enables organizations to anticipate evolving traveler needs and align programs with emerging trends in bleisure travel.

Supplies actionable intelligence for optimizing procurement, adapting to regulatory or economic disruptions, and deploying technology investments.

Guides market positioning by identifying pivotal partnerships, regional opportunities, and sustainable business practices.

Conclusion

The bleisure travel market presents new challenges and opportunities as work and leisure converge. Organizations adapting rapidly and sustainably will strengthen their position in this evolving landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $580.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $960.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global, United States





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Bleisure Travel Market, by Travel Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Domestic Bleisure

8.3. International Bleisure



9. Bleisure Travel Market, by Travel Duration

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Extended Stays

9.3. One Week

9.4. Short Trips



10. Bleisure Travel Market, by Travel Mode

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Air Travel

10.3. Rail Travel

10.4. Road Travel



11. Bleisure Travel Market, by Tour Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Group

11.3. Solo



