Solvent Recovery & Recycling (Alcohols, Aliphatic Solvents, Aromatic Solvents) Markets 2025-2030 | Regulatory Focus, Green Trade Policies, and Strategic Partnerships Reshape the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market by Type (Alcohols, Aliphatic Solvents, Aromatic Solvents), Technology (Adsorption, Centrifugation, Distillation), Type of Recovery System, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market grew from USD 880.64 million in 2024 to USD 931.10 million in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.94%, reaching USD 1.24 billion by 2030.

Solvent recovery and recycling is fast emerging as a cornerstone of industrial sustainability strategy, driven by evolving regulations, operational efficiency goals, and the need for responsible chemical management. Senior leaders are recalibrating their approaches to minimize waste, lower emissions, and fortify supply chains in a rapidly shifting regulatory and technological landscape.

Expansion is propelled by technological advances, policy changes, and mounting demand for sustainable practices. Organizations worldwide are investing in advanced separation processes, circular models, and data-driven systems, making solvent recovery a key lever for operational resilience and regulatory compliance.

Scope & Segmentation of the Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market

Alcohols, aliphatic solvents, aromatic solvents, chlorinated solvents, esters, and ketones-each with unique performance and recovery profiles. Recovery Technologies: Distillation, membrane filtration, adsorption, centrifugation, and evaporation. These technologies address energy efficiency, flexibility, and specialized applications across industries.

Distillation, membrane filtration, adsorption, centrifugation, and evaporation. These technologies address energy efficiency, flexibility, and specialized applications across industries. Recovery System Models: Off-site recovery systems for flexible capacity and on-site solutions tailored for real-time processing and large-scale operations.

Off-site recovery systems for flexible capacity and on-site solutions tailored for real-time processing and large-scale operations. End-Use Industries: Automotive, chemical manufacturing, cosmetics and personal care, food and beverage, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technological innovation-particularly digitalization and membrane filtration-drives improved solvent yields, lower energy consumption, and expands modular deployment options.

Regulatory mandates and transparency requirements spur investment in advanced recovery facilities, fostering collaborations between chemical producers, equipment manufacturers, and research institutions.

End-users are shifting to sustainable procurement models, with recycled solvents increasingly preferred in response to corporate sustainability and supply chain risk management pressures.

Recovery technology choice influences both capital allocation and ongoing operating costs, shaping competitive positioning for both manufacturers and service providers.

Regional disparities, such as stringent U.S. and EU guidelines, and rapid industrial expansion in Asia-Pacific, define market entry approaches and partnership dynamics.

Competitive success depends on technical excellence, integrated service models, and strong customer engagement-particularly as consolidation and multi-region growth intensify sector competition.

Why This Report Matters

Equips leadership with insight into global trends, enabling smart allocation of capital and technology investment.

Supports risk mitigation by clarifying regulatory landscapes and assessing the impact of changing trade policies.

Provides actionable benchmarks and case studies for navigating circular economy transitions and sustaining competitive advantage.

Conclusion

The solvent recovery and recycling market is at a critical inflection point, shaped by technological advances, regulation, and global trade changes. Leaders who prioritize innovation, compliance, and flexible supply models are positioned to drive lasting value and operational excellence.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $931.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1240 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global, United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Alcohols

8.3. Aliphatic Solvents

8.4. Aromatic Solvents

8.5. Chlorinated Solvents

8.6. Esters

8.7. Ketones



9. Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market, by Technology

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Adsorption

9.3. Centrifugation

9.4. Distillation

9.5. Evaporation

9.6. Membrane Filtration



10. Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market, by Type of Recovery System

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Off-site Recovery Systems

10.3. On-site Recovery Systems



11. Solvent Recovery & Recycling Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Automotive

11.3. Chemical Manufacturing

11.4. Cosmetics & Personal Care

11.5. Food & Beverage

11.6. Oil & Gas

11.7. Pharmaceuticals



Companies Featured

Absolute Solvents Ltd.

Best Technology Inc.

Brofind S.p.A.

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

CleanPlanet Chemical

Dalal Engineering

Eastman Kodak Company

Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery

Gage Products Company

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Indaver

Innovative Recycling

JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

KIMURA CHEMICAL PLANTS CO., LTD.

KOBEX Co.,Ltd.

Koch-Glitsch, LP

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Maratek Environmental Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NexGen Enviro Systems Inc.

OFRU Recycling

Patvin Engineering Pvt. Ltd

PRI Systems

Rutpen Ltd.

Solutex Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

