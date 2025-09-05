New York Plastic Surgical Group Welcomes Two New Surgeons to Its Team

Garden City, NY, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Plastic Surgical Group (NYPS Group), one of the nation’s most respected plastic surgery practices, proudly welcomes two new surgeons, Samuel Kim, MD, and Catherine Calvert, MD, to its team.

Samuel Kim, MD , will lead NYPS Group’s newly established Englewood, NJ location. Dr. Kim completed his residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Yale-New Haven Hospital, followed by a prestigious Hand Surgery Fellowship at New York University. His clinical expertise includes aesthetic surgery, microsurgery, craniofacial reconstruction, burn care, and advanced hand surgery. With over a dozen peer-reviewed publications, Dr. Kim is recognized for both his clinical excellence and contributions to surgical research. In addition to reconstructive procedures, Dr. Kim offers a wide range of cosmetic treatments, including Eyelid Surgery, Rhinoplasty, Facelift, Tummy Tuck, and Breast Augmentation.

Catherine Calvert, MD , joins NYPS Group after completing her fellowship at Indiana University. She trained extensively at the University of Maryland and University of Pennsylvania, with research focused on adipose-derived stem cells for tissue regeneration. Her clinical interests include breast reconstruction, aesthetic breast surgery, facial rejuvenation, Mohs reconstruction, migraine surgery, and body contouring. Dr. Calvert is dedicated to natural, patient-tailored results and has authored numerous publications advancing the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

“Dr. Kim and Dr. Calvert represent the future of plastic surgery with their advanced training, research backgrounds, and patient-centered care philosophies,” said Dr. Tommaso Addona, President of New York Plastic Surgical Group. “We are proud to welcome them to our team and expand the range of expertise available to our patients.”





About New York Plastic Surgical Group

Founded in 1948, New York Plastic Surgical Group is the largest and longest-standing private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. With offices across Long Island, Manhattan, Westchester, and now Englewood, NJ, the practice is recognized for its commitment to innovation, patient safety, and compassionate care.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Kim or Dr. Calvert, please visit nyplasticsurgical.com .

