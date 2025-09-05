Panelised Construction Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Challenges Persist with Transport Costs and Regulatory Hurdles in Panelised Construction

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Panelised Construction Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Wood Panel, Steel Panel, Concrete Panel), By Application, By End User, By Technology" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Panelised Construction Market is set for substantial growth, with an expected valuation of USD 61.5 billion in 2024, projected to double to USD 124.2 billion by 2032. The market is poised to register a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% during this period.

The adoption of prefabricated panel systems, including walls, floors, and roofs, is driving this market. These systems, crafted in controlled factory environments, enhance construction precision, reduce waste, and significantly cut down on-site labor dependency. Advances in the panelised construction market, especially in regards to energy efficiency for various building sectors, are pivotal.

The Asia-Pacific region is a significant player due to rapid urbanization and affordable housing initiatives. Europe is at the forefront of sustainable timber-based panels, driven by rigorous green building mandates. In North America, the growth is stimulated by labor shortages and the demand for disaster-resilient housing.

Key innovations in the market include advanced engineered timber panels, structural insulated panels, and BIM-integrated production processes, all contributing to streamlined on-site assembly. However, the market is not without challenges. High transportation costs, limited customization, and regulatory hurdles in certain regions are potential obstacles. Nevertheless, future prospects are buoyed by innovations such as modular-integrated panel systems, robotics-assisted assembly, and sustainability-focused circular economy practices.

Demand is primarily fueled by the need to expedite on-site construction, enhance quality, and achieve cost efficiencies. The surge in affordable housing projects and sustainability initiatives focusing on low-waste construction further propels market growth. While the industry faces logistical and regulatory challenges, companies are strategically investing in engineered wood panels and modular systems that incorporate MEP services for efficient full-scale assembly.

Recent technological advancements highlight the role of robotics and BIM-driven systems in creating scalable and precise panelised solutions. The market benefits from supportive green building certifications and policies promoting recyclable panel systems.

The comprehensive market report for panelised construction provides updated estimates from 2024 to 2034. It includes insights into the latest trends, growth drivers, industry competition, and market opportunities. It also offers in-depth examination of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical issues, and their impact on the market. Investors and stakeholders can leverage this analysis for strategic decision-making and navigating the evolving business landscape.

Key report elements include global market sizes, segment forecasts, and competitive analysis. The insights into consumer preferences, regulatory environments, and market dynamics provide a strategic advantage to businesses and investors alike. Customized report configurations are available to meet specific client needs.

