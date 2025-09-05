Women's Euros Retail Spending Report 2025: Key Demographics Revealed in Women's Euros Spending Trends

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions Series: Women's Euros 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Women's Euros 2025 report offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers regarding the women's Euros. The report analyses the market and consumer attitudes.



Key Highlights

Younger age groups are significantly more likely to make women's Euros-related purchases than older demographics

UK consumers are more likely to make retail related purchases for the women's Euros than leisure related purchases

The majority of consumers agree that retailers should have done more to promote the women's Euros in 2025

Food and drink emerged as the most dominant category, as consumers chose to watch matches at home with friends and family.

Report Scope

Understand the spending habits of UK consumers during the women's Euros.

Understand what key demographics are purchasing items for the women's Euros, by category.

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer attitudes

Buying dynamics

Financial spending

Channel usage

Women's Euros statements

Category Breakdown

Buying dynamics - Food & drink

Buying dynamics - Clothing & Footwear

Buying dynamics - Items for hosting a viewing party

Buying dynamics - Decorations

Buying dynamics - Other merchandise

List of Figures

Women's Euros viewing penetration by demographic and region (2025) (%) and men's Euros viewing penetration total (2024)

Women's Euros shopper penetration by demographic and region (2025) (%) and men's Euros shopper penetration total (2024)

Women's Euros shopper profile by demographic and region (2025) (%)

Women's Euros retail penetration by demographic and region (2025) (%) and men's Euros retail penetration total (2024)

Women's Euros leisure penetration by demographic and region (2025) (%) and men's Euros leisure penetration total (2024)

How consumers financed or intend to finance their spending on the women's Euros (2025) (%)

Activities planned by women's Euros viewers (2025) (%)

Channel used for purchasing for the Women's Euros (2025) (%)

Agreement and disagreement with statements about the women's Euros (2025) (%)

Agreement and disagreement with the statement "I find the men's Euros more interesting than the women's Euros", overall and by gender (2025)

Women's Euros shoppers purchasing food & drink, total and by demographic (2025) (%)

Women's Euros shoppers purchasing clothing & footwear, total and by demographic (2025) (%)

Women's Euros shoppers purchasing Items for hosting a viewing party, total and by demographic (2025) (%)

Women's Euros shoppers purchasing decorations, total and by demographic (2025) (%)

Women's Euros shoppers purchasing other merchandise, total and by demographic (2025) (%)

