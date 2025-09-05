Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QMCO) securities between November 15, 2024 and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Quantum improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Quantum should contact the Firm prior to the November 3, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .