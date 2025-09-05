Verizon boosts shareholder payout, marking 19th consecutive year of dividend growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 69 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 3, 2025 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025.

This 19th consecutive annual increase is a direct result of the company's disciplined financial management and unwavering focus on long-term growth. By strategically expanding both its mobility and broadband networks to capture high-value customer segments, Verizon generates the consistent, durable cash flow necessary to reward shareholders while simultaneously investing in future innovation.

“The Board and I are pleased to raise our dividend for the 19th year in a row, continuing in a tradition of steady raises that reflect our strong balance sheet, operational performance and commitment to our shareholders,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon. “We continue to transform Verizon by expanding our lead in network superiority, delivering on our capital allocation priorities and creating new services that power and empower how people live, work and play.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.

