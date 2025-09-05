2025 Air Freight Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029 | Companies Can Leverage Competitive Analysis and Forecasting Tools to Explore Expansion and Efficiency Improvements

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Freight Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air Freight industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



Key Highlights

Air freight is a mode of transportation that involves the movement of goods and cargo through the airways.

The market is segmented into domestic and international. Domestic air freight refers to the transportation of goods and cargo via airplanes within the same country. International air freight covers the transportation of goods and cargo via airplanes across borders to different countries.

The market volume is measured in freight ton-kilometers (freight tonne kilometers). Freight ton-kilometers is a unit of measurement used to calculate the total weight of freight transported over a distance. The market volume covers freight, express, and diplomatic bags, including both domestic and international freight, which are counted at each flight stage.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global air freight sector recorded revenues of $103.8 billion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.7% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 210.40 billion freight tonne kilometers in 2024.

Asia-Pacific accounted for 42.2% of the Asia-Pacific air freight sector in 2024, followed by Europe with a 21.8% share and North America with a 19.9% share.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global air freight sector

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global air freight sector

Leading company profiles reveal details of key air freight sector players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global air freight sector with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Air Freight

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



