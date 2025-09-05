Storm Properties Completes Redevelopment at Storm Plaza in Torrance, Signs Two New Tenants Including Habit Burger & Grill

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc., a leading developer, owner, and manager of residential, industrial, and commercial real estate, today announced the completion of its latest redevelopment project at Storm Plaza in Torrance, transforming a 4,250-square-foot space formerly occupied by Wells Fargo into two new retail units. Both spaces have been leased, and the company expects to welcome the new tenants in 2026.

Habit Burger & Grill will occupy 2,520 square feet of end cap space in Storm Plaza. The popular California-based restaurant company is renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more. Founded in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally.

The second new tenant will be a local dental practice which has secured 1.730 square feet.

Located at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, Storm Plaza is home to a diverse roster of regional and national tenants, including CVS Pharmacy, Goodwill Store, Buffalo Spot, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. The center features exceptional visibility with more than 50,000 cars passing daily and approximately 230,000 residents within a three-mile radius.

“This redevelopment demonstrates our continued investment in enhancing the tenant mix and long-term value of Storm Plaza,” said Jay Ahluwalia, President of Storm Properties. “Leasing both units before construction was completed underscores the strong demand for quality retail space in this highly visited corridor. We are excited to introduce our two new tenants to the community in 2026.”

Storm Properties currently manages a diversified portfolio of industrial and retail properties and is actively pursuing growth through additional acquisitions. Its focus is on core-plus to value-add retail and industrial properties in the $5 million to $30-million range in major Western metro markets, as well as land opportunities for residential entitlement and commercial/industrial development.

Storm Properties is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries, Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its 86-year history, Storm Industries has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles to a highly diversified group of businesses operating across the globe.

For more information, contact Alan Kwan, Senior Director of Acquisitions, at (310) 986-2432 or akwan@storm-properties.com, or visit the company’s website at www.storm-properties.com.

