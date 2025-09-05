Raymond James Welcomes New York Advisors Managing $315 Million

St. Petersburg, Fla., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently welcomed four financial advisors in Depew, New York, to Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) – the firm’s independent advisor channel – according to Alex David, Northeast division director for RJFS.

Custom Wealth Strategies (CWS) includes advisors David R. Burgio Sr., CPA, Michael Malaney, CFP®, David M. Burgio Jr. and Mary M. McCafferty, CFP®. They arrive from Commonwealth Financial Network, where they managed approximately $315 million in client assets, and specialize in serving high-net-worth clients, including executives, physicians, business owners and individuals living in or preparing for retirement.

“With Raymond James, we’ve joined a firm that approaches client relationships the way we do – with care, clarity and a long-term view,” said David Burgio Sr., president and founder of CWS. “That shared perspective alongside the firm’s robust technology, resources and support allows us to keep doing what we do best: guiding clients through important decisions and helping them stay on track toward their goals.”

David Burgio Sr. has worked in the financial services industry for over 31 years and founded CWS in 2011 before spending eight years affiliated with Commonwealth. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Buffalo and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Malaney serves clients as a wealth planner and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional. A graduate of the University at Buffalo with a degree in financial analysis, he brings seven years of advisor experience, six of which were with Commonwealth.

David Burgio Jr. began his financial services career at Commonwealth in 2022 and serves clients as a wealth planner. He is a finance graduate of Canisius College and is currently pursuing his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM credential.

McCafferty brings more than 22 years of experience as a financial advisor to her role as a wealth planner with CWS. Her advisory career was preceded by roles in public accounting and as a financial controller in the private sector. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional and a graduate of Canisius College.

The advisors are supported by Paraplanners Mary Lokken, CFP®, and Kristine Zanner; Registered Associate Joseph L. Fecio, CFP®; and Office Coordinator Valerie Conforti.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome the Custom Wealth Strategies team to Raymond James,” said David. “Their combination of deep experience, multi-generational perspective and strong commitment to client relationships makes them a natural fit for our growing advisor community.”

About Raymond James Financial Services

Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (RJFS), member FINRA/SIPC, is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, RJFS provides a wide range of investment and wealth planning-related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.65 trillion as of July 31, 2025.



