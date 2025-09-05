Emerging 5 Renewable Energy Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029 | Emerging 5 Renewable Energy Market to Surge 71% in Value by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Emerging 5 Renewable Energy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- These countries contributed $2,34,062.3 million to the global renewable energy industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $3,99,818.3 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 11.3% over the 2024-29 period.
- Within the renewable energy industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,82,704.2 million in 2024. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $30.01 and $15.97 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the renewable energy industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $3,28,744.3 million in 2029, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $35.85 and $27.26 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered
- What was the size of the emerging five renewable energy market by value in 2024?
- What will be the size of the emerging five renewable energy market in 2029?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five renewable energy market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five renewable energy market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Renewable Energy
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Renewable Energy in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Renewable Energy in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Renewable Energy in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Renewable Energy in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Renewable Energy in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
Company Profiles
- Hydro-Quebec
- BC Hydro
- Ontario Power Generation Inc
- TransAlta Corp
- Enel Green Power SpA
- Naturgy Energy Group SA
- The AES Corp
- NextEra Energy Inc
- Enel Green Power North America Inc
- Invenergy LLC
- Engie SA
- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
- EDF Renewables SA
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA
- Companhia Paranaense de Energia SA
- CPFL Energia SA
- China Three Gorges Corp
- Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd
- Adani Green Energy Ltd
- NTPC Ltd
- Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd
- Torrent Power Ltd
- Origin Energy Ltd
- RWE AG
- Total Direct Energie SA
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
- Uniper SE
- Edison SpA
- ERG SpA
- Eni SpA
- Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc
- Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc
- The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc
- Iberdrola SA
- AGL Energy Ltd
- CWP Global
- Snowy Hydro Ltd
- Hanergy Holding Group Ltd
- Vattenfall NV
- Eneco BV
- Acciona SA
- Orsted AS
- SSE Plc
- Drax Group Plc
- Electricite de France SA
- First Solar Inc
