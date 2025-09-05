Emerging 5 Renewable Energy Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029 | Emerging 5 Renewable Energy Market to Surge 71% in Value by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Emerging 5 Renewable Energy industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

These countries contributed $2,34,062.3 million to the global renewable energy industry in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $3,99,818.3 million in 2029, with a CAGR of 11.3% over the 2024-29 period.

Within the renewable energy industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,82,704.2 million in 2024. This was followed by Brazil and India with a value of $30.01 and $15.97 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the renewable energy industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $3,28,744.3 million in 2029, followed by Brazil and India with expected values of $35.85 and $27.26 billion, respectively.

Key Questions Answered

What was the size of the emerging five renewable energy market by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the emerging five renewable energy market in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five renewable energy market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the emerging five renewable energy market?

Reasons to Buy

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five renewable energy market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five renewable energy market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key renewable energy market players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five renewable energy market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Renewable Energy

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Renewable Energy in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Renewable Energy in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Renewable Energy in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Renewable Energy in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Renewable Energy in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Hydro-Quebec

BC Hydro

Ontario Power Generation Inc

TransAlta Corp

Enel Green Power SpA

Naturgy Energy Group SA

The AES Corp

NextEra Energy Inc

Enel Green Power North America Inc

Invenergy LLC

Engie SA

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

EDF Renewables SA

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

Companhia Paranaense de Energia SA

CPFL Energia SA

China Three Gorges Corp

Huaneng Renewables Corporation Ltd

Adani Green Energy Ltd

NTPC Ltd

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd

Torrent Power Ltd

Origin Energy Ltd

RWE AG

Total Direct Energie SA

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

Uniper SE

Edison SpA

ERG SpA

Eni SpA

Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc

Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc

The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc

Iberdrola SA

AGL Energy Ltd

CWP Global

Snowy Hydro Ltd

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd

Vattenfall NV

Eneco BV

Acciona SA

Orsted AS

SSE Plc

Drax Group Plc

Electricite de France SA

First Solar Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/658ubj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.