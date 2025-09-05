Streamlined Cancer Tissue Analysis at KFSHRC Improves Patient Journey

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre applies Large-Format Tissue Processing to support a smoother, more reassuring diagnostic experience for patients undergoing cancer surgery. The method allows for full-margin assessment of excised tissue in a single step, reducing the uncertainty patients often face when waiting for follow-up results or repeat interventions.

By confirming the completeness of cancer removal early in the care cycle, the approach eliminates the need for additional surgical procedures in many cases. It also accelerates coordination between diagnostic and treatment teams, shortening the time to definitive therapy and relieving patient anxiety. This streamlined pathology process contributes to a more efficient, compassionate model of care that prioritizes both clinical precision and patient peace of mind.

For patients and their families, this innovation offers more than clinical precision, it delivers peace of mind. At this stage, many are coping with the stress of major surgery or complex cancer treatment, facing uncertainty about outcomes and the possibility of repeat procedures. Families gain reassurance that their loved ones’ operations are more likely to be complete in a single procedure, while adults undergoing cancer surgery can enter recovery with greater confidence, knowing that the likelihood of additional interventions has been significantly reduced.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has maintained its standing as a global leader in academic medicine, ranking first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th worldwide among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year. It has also been named the most valuable healthcare brand in both Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance report. In the same year, KFSHRC earned a place among the World’s Best Hospitals and was featured on Newsweek’s 2025 list of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals.

For further information, please visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact: mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1c86e8f-55d7-4022-8944-a54ab1f31cf4