New Book Power Values Set for September 7 Release

New York, NY, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jonathan Keim, Chief Development Officer at Robbins-Madanes Training, will release his book Power Values: Design a Life Around What Matters Most on September 7, 2025. The book will be available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.





Written as a practical field guide, Power Values outlines a four-step process to help readers identify their core values, translate them into clear decision-making rules, and apply them when priorities compete. The book includes reflective prompts, case examples, and access to a free online Values Finder Quiz for identifying your personal hierarchy of values. Supporting tools include the Power Values Playbook, Clarity Compass, and Alignment Audio Meditation.

The release comes at a time when professionals and families alike are navigating unprecedented levels of burnout and decision fatigue. Constant digital noise, competing priorities, and blurred boundaries between work and personal life have left many people struggling to make clear, confident choices. Power Values positions itself as a timely resource for readers who want structure, resilience, and clarity without adding more complexity.

“People are overloaded with the opinions of others. What they lack is a trustworthy framework to turn to for their own inner guidance,” Keim said. “Power Values helps readers rank what matters most and convert those values into simple rules they can use when the stakes are high.”

Keim draws on more than a decade of experience leading personal growth programs and contributing to curriculum development at Robbins-Madanes Training, the official coach training school founded by Tony Robbins and Cloe Madanes, which has trained more than 15,000 coaches worldwide.

With its focus on clarity, resilience, and alignment, Power Values enters the growing conversation around self-help, leadership, and mental well-being. It bridges the gap between personal growth and professional decision-making by offering a framework that applies equally at work, at home, and in relationships.

Power Values: Design a Life Around What Matters Most will be released September 7, 2025 on Amazon. For more information and to access the Values Finder Quiz, visit PowerValues.xyz.

About Jonathan Keim

Jonathan Keim is Chief Development Officer at Robbins-Madanes Training. He develops curricula and live learning experiences that help people make values-aligned choices.

About Robbins-Madanes Training

Robbins-Madanes Training, founded by Tony Robbins and Cloe Madanes in 2009, is the official coach training school and has trained more than 15,000 coaches worldwide.