Interview Warns America Has Been “Deprived of Its Birthright” for 50 Years

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards sheds light on how decades of regulation prevented the U.S. from tapping its own resources, leaving the country dependent on rivals.

“There’s a huge copper deposit in Arizona. It’s called Resolution Mine. And it’s been sitting there for 29 years. It’s got enough copper to supply 25% of what we need, right here in America.”

Rickards adds: “The Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Nevada is the largest known deposit of its kind in the U.S. Guess how long it’s been stuck – waiting for U.S. government approval?… It’s been shut down since 1978!”

The Result: National Vulnerability

Rickards says these failures created an opening for foreign competitors. “When it comes to extracting rare and priceless minerals… our country is slightly better than one of the poorest nations on earth! We came in second-last. One notch above poverty-stricken Zambia.”

He argues the consequences go beyond economics. “They have deprived us of OUR Birthright.”

The Turning Point: Chevron Overturned

The interview underscores that this stalemate may finally be ending. Rickards points to a pivotal Supreme Court ruling: “Last year, Trump’s Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine… it essentially gave so-called government experts ‘kill shot’ power. And they used it again and again to block us from touching dozens of world-class resource deposits across the country.”

“For the first time in half a century – we can go get them! Not only is the Chevron Doctrine dead. But its vast power now lies with the Trump administration.”

The Stakes for America’s Future

Rickards frames this moment as one of generational importance. “I project we will see 50 years of trapped mineral wealth unleashed in a single presidential term.”

He warns that ignoring the shift could be dangerous: “If you own the wrong stocks now, you could suffer a huge loss as Trump returns America to its roots.”

At the same time, he suggests it could redefine political legacies: “Donald Trump could become a national hero… one of the most powerful Presidents in memory.”

A New Era of Security and Strength

Rickards concludes that unlocking these resources is about more than money. “We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it. But the government got in the way.”

Now, with barriers lifted, he argues America could secure both its economy and its national defense for generations to come.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA and Pentagon. He has counseled four U.S. Presidents and is widely recognized for his accurate forecasts, including predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory, and the 2020 pandemic and lockdowns. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, where he provides analysis on global macroeconomic trends, markets, and geopolitical shifts.