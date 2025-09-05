Dedicated to choice: Porsche customers gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network

TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is committed to both choice and ease of use when it comes to electric vehicle charging. The next step in this program will occur on Tuesday, September 9, when Porsche customers will gain soft launch access to the Tesla Supercharger network. This means Porsche owners will have access to 23,500 Tesla Superchargers in North America – helping them find even more convenient places to charge.

Access to the Tesla Supercharger network will be possible through a Porsche-supplied NACS DC adapter being made available to Porsche customers. At this soft launch stage, Porsche customers will use the Tesla app to enable charging. Charging through the My Porsche app and plug-and-charge is expected to follow in the coming months.

“Porsche is committed to continually improving the ownership experience for our customers,” said Trevor Arthur, President & CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. ”We are delighted that we can offer additional charging convenience to our customers through this adapter program.”

The Adapter

Going forward, all new Model Year 2026 Porsche Taycan and Macan Electric models will include a Porsche NACS DC adapter at no additional fee. Model Year 2025 Taycan as well as all existing Macan Electric customers are eligible for a complimentary adapter. This group of owners will receive notification via My Porsche to reserve their Porsche NACS DC adapter shortly.

Model Year 2024 and older Taycan customers can elect to purchase the adapter from the Porsche Online Shop and at local Porsche Centres starting today. The MSRP of the adapter is $250 and enables Porsche customers to charge their CCS-equipped Taycan and Macan Electric models at DC fast charging stations equipped with NACS/J3400 compatible cables, including select Tesla Superchargers.

How it works

This soft launch will allow customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network ahead of the full operational launch – with enhanced features such as access via the My Porsche app as well as plug & charge capability – following in the coming months.

Customers connecting to a NACS Tesla Supercharger will need to take two simple steps – the first being to download and register on the Tesla app to activate Tesla Supercharger stations. Other stations, such as Electrify Canada with NACS handles, can be activated via the My Porsche app. Next, they will use their new Porsche NACS DC adapter to connect to the charging station cable before it can then be plugged into the car.

Charge Planning Software

All model year 2026 Taycan and Macan Electric variants will come with the necessary navigation features to incorporate the location of additional chargers. Model year 2024 and 2025 Macan Electric models will receive this software update before the end of the year, while Model year 2025 and earlier Taycan variants will receive their upgrade thereafter. All charge-planning software updates will be complimentary.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. Located in Pickering, ON, the Porsche Experience Centre Toronto opened its doors in 2025. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is the brand’s proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

