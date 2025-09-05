SisTech Manufacturing Elevates PCB Assembly Services with Cutting-Edge Innovations

Bend, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bend, Oregon - September 05, 2025 -

SisTech Manufacturing, a leader in precision electronic manufacturing services, has announced it will enhance its capabilities in printed circuit board assembly. This step highlights the company's focus on innovation, especially with the global demand for resilient supply chains in sectors like aerospace and renewable energy. Located in Bend, Oregon, SisTech Manufacturing aims to continue supporting the technological advances happening in the industry.

SisTech Manufacturing printed circuit board assembly services are now more efficient, thanks to new automation technologies and rigorous testing processes. This upgrade positions the company to handle both prototype and large-scale production with high precision. These new advances are ITAR-compliant with turnkey services, state-of-the-art automation, advanced testing, and ISO-certified expertise. The company aims to use these updates to deliver precision prototypes and high-volume production for America's technological edge.

"As we expand our services, maintaining the first-rate standards our clients expect is our priority," said Brad Kennedy from SisTech Manufacturing. "Our ITAR-compliant and ISO-certified expertise means we're providing more than just products; we're delivering reliable solutions that boost our clients' operations."

A key strength of the company's offerings is its comprehensive service in PCB assembly, encompassing everything from component procurement to final testing and inspection. This and more details about their manufacturing services are explained further on the company's website. This allows clients to focus on their main business, while SisTech Manufacturing ensures the timely and precise delivery of their assembled boards.

Another service SisTech Manufacturing offers is its conformal coating, detailed in the services section of their site, which protects electronic assemblies from harsh environmental conditions, promising durability and reliability. The company offers this service to ensure the reliability of its clients' products.

"SisTech Manufacturing in Bend is not stopping at meeting current industry standards. We're aiming to set new ones," Kennedy added. "We want to be the preferred partner in electronic manufacturing services, offering solutions that are effective and sustainable for the long run."

The company pays attention to its testing and inspection techniques to ensure quality products. Utilizing advanced optical imaging systems and automated X-ray technology, including X-Plane CT Scan technology, SisTech Manufacturing ensures all products meet strict quality benchmarks. To further enhance this, the company offers personalized testing solutions tailored to specific client requirements.

SisTech Manufacturing also addresses the issue of electronic component obsolescence with a proactive management program. By tracking the component lifecycle and predicting potential end-of-life problems, the company assists clients in developing strategic plans to mitigate these issues. This approach reduces risks and guarantees long-term stability for clients' electronic products.

The company has been known as SisTech Manufacturing in Bend, Oregon, since 2009. The company's base is a strategic site for its operations and a center for technological advancement. The facility is equipped with the latest manufacturing technology, ensuring precision and efficiency in all projects.

With clients across aerospace, military, embedded systems, energy, and consumer electronics sectors, SisTech Manufacturing continues to make its mark in the electronics manufacturing industry. As the industry progresses, SisTech Manufacturing remains committed to the ongoing advancement of electronic manufacturing services.

